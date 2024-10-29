Lest you think he's now a full-time ringtone composer or film director, Flying Lotus has returned with a new surprise EP. Spirit Box arrives via Warp Records, and can be heard below.

FLyLo's first non-soundtrack release since 2019 album Flamagra, the eight-song Spirit Box arrives just in time for Halloween.

Previously shared singles "Garmonbozia" and "Ingo Swann" appear in the tracklist, while "Let Me Cook" and "The Lost Girls" feature respective vocal contributions from Dawn Richard and Sid Sriram.

Earlier this month, Flying Lotus shared a trailer for Ash, his forthcoming sci-fi feature due to arrive in 2025.

