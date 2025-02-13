MJ Lenderman is continuing to light up our lives with Manning Fireworks, making an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live to perform the album's "Joker Lips."

Lenderman appeared on the program yesterday with backing band the Wind, and you can catch their "Joker Lips" performance in the player below.

Lenderman's Kimmel appearance follows last year's late-night debut performing "Wristwatch" on The Tonight Show, and playing "Right Back At It" with Waxahatchee on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Read Exclaim!'s interview with MJ Lenderman ahead of revisiting our review of Manning Fireworks. The effort was among Exclaim!'s Best Albums of 2024, while its "Wristwatch" was among Exclaim!'s Best Songs of 2024.

Lenderman is currently touring Manning Fireworks in North America, and plays Vancouver's Rickshaw Theatre on February 21. Find his complete itinerary here, with forthcoming Canadian stops in Ottawa and Toronto.

