Indie It Man MJ Lenderman announced a new album back in June, and now he's planning to take it on the road alongside his live band, the Wind.

UPDATE (10/15, 2:10 p.m. ET): Lenderman has once again expanded his tour, now adding two Toronto shows in spring 2025 along with an Ottawa date, plus more US shows. See the expanded schedule below. Tickets go on sale this Thursday (October 17).

UPDATE (9/4, 1:46 p.m. ET): Ahead of this Friday's arrival of the highly anticipated record, Lenderman has expanded his tour itinerary into 2025 — including an additional Canadian stop in Vancouver on February 21. Tickets go on sale Friday (September 6). Find the new dates in bold below.

They'll perform cuts from Manning Fireworks (arriving September 6 via ANTI- Records) as well as some other songs, presumably, when they hit the road this September. Canadian dates come in October, with the band playing Toronto's Lee's Palace on the 19th and Montreal's Theatre Fairmount on the 21st. The North American run — supported by Ryan Davis & the Roadhouse Band — concludes in Asheville, NC, and the band will head to Europe after.

Tickets go on sale this Friday (July 12) at 10 a.m. local time. Check out the schedule below.

MJ Lenderman and the Wind 2024–2025 Tour Dates:

09/05–07 Raleigh, NC - Hopscotch Music Festival

09/18 Nashville, TN - Blue Room at Third Man

09/19 Nashville, TN - Basement East (ANTI- Showcase at Americanafest)

10/04 Atlanta, GA - Terminal West

10/05 Nashville, TN - Basement East

10/06 Knoxville, TN - Bijou Theater

10/07 Louisville, KY - Whirling Tiger

10/08 St. Louis, MO - Off Broadway

10/10 Omaha, NE - Waiting Room

10/11 Iowa City, IA - Gabe's

10/12 Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

10/13 Eau Claire, WI - Stones Throw

10/14 Milwaukee, WI - Vivarium

10/16 Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall

10/17 Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall

10/18 Detroit, MI - El Club

10/19 Toronto, ON - Lee's Palace

10/21 Montreal, QC - Theatre Fairmount

10/22 Boston, MA - The Royale

10/24 Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

10/25 Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg

10/26 Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg

10/29 Pittsburgh, PA - Thunderbird Music Hall

10/30 Washington, D.C. - 9:30 Club

11/01 Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel

11/11 Berlin, Germany - Privatclub

11/12 Hamburg, Germany - Hafenklang

11/14 Amsterdam, Netherlands - Bitterzoet

11/15 Brussels, Belgium - Botanique Witloof Bar

11/16 Paris, France - Point Ephemere

11/18 London, UK - The Garage

11/19 London, UK - The Garage

11/21 Manchester, UK - YES Pink Room

11/22 Leeds, UK - Brudenell Social Club

11/23 Dublin, Ireland - Workman's Club

11/24 Dublin, Ireland - Whelan's

01/29 Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle ^

01/30 Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle ^

01/31 Athens, GA - 40 Watt ^

02/01 Birmingham, AL - Saturn ^

02/02 Oxford, MS - Proud Larry's ^

02/04 New Orleans, LA - Tipitina's ^

02/05 Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall (Upstairs) ^

02/06 Austin, TX - Emo's ^

02/08 Oklahoma City, OK - Beer City Music Hall ^

02/10 Santa Fe, NM - Tumbleroot ^

02/11 Tucson, AZ - 191 Toole ^

02/13 Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda ^

02/14 Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda ^

02/15 Santa Cruz, CA - Rio Theatre ^

02/17 San Francisco, CA - The Independent ^

02/18 San Francisco, CA - The Independent ^

02/20 Portland, OR - Revolution Hall ^

02/21 Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre ^

02/22 Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre ^

02/23 Boise ID - Shrine Ballroom ^

02/24 Salt Lake City, UT - Soundwell ^

02/26 Fort Collins, CO - The Aggie ^

02/27 Boulder, CO - Fox Theatre ^

02/28 Denver, CO - Bluebird Theatre ^

03/01 Colorado Springs, CO - Black Sheep ^

03/03 Lawrence, KS - Bottleneck ^

03/04 Urbana, IL - Rose Bowl Tavern ^

03/06 Lexington, KY - Green Lantern ^

03/07 Lexington, KY - Green Lantern ^

04/28 Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel %

04/29 Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel $

04/30 Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel #

05/02 Woodstock, NY - Levon Helm Studios

05/03 Woodstock, NY - Levon Helm Studios

05/04 Portland, ME - State Theatre

05/05 South Burlington, VT - Higher Ground Ballroom

05/07 Ottawa, ON - The Bronson Centre

05/08 Toronto - Danforth Music Hall

05/09 Toronto - Danforth Music Hall

05/10 Buffalo, NY - Asbury Hall at Babeville

05/11 Detroit, MI - Masonic Cathedral Theatre

05/14 Harrisburg, PA - XL Live

05/15 Washington, DC - 9:30 Club

05/17 Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall

05/19 Richmond, VA - The National

05/20 Charlotte, NC - The Underground

05/21 Winston-Salem, NC - The Ramkat

05/29 Bristol, UK - The Fleece *

05/30 Brighton, UK - CHALK *

05/31 Nottingham, UK - Rescue Rooms *

06/02 Glasgow, UK - St. Luke's *

06/03 Manchester, UK - Gorilla *

06/04 London, UK - Electric Ballroom *

06/18 Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed



^ with Wild Pink

% with Joanna Sternberg

$ with This Is Lorelei

# with Nap Eyes