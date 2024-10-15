Indie It Man MJ Lenderman announced a new album back in June, and now he's planning to take it on the road alongside his live band, the Wind.
UPDATE (10/15, 2:10 p.m. ET): Lenderman has once again expanded his tour, now adding two Toronto shows in spring 2025 along with an Ottawa date, plus more US shows. See the expanded schedule below. Tickets go on sale this Thursday (October 17).
UPDATE (9/4, 1:46 p.m. ET): Ahead of this Friday's arrival of the highly anticipated record, Lenderman has expanded his tour itinerary into 2025 — including an additional Canadian stop in Vancouver on February 21. Tickets go on sale Friday (September 6). Find the new dates in bold below.
They'll perform cuts from Manning Fireworks (arriving September 6 via ANTI- Records) as well as some other songs, presumably, when they hit the road this September. Canadian dates come in October, with the band playing Toronto's Lee's Palace on the 19th and Montreal's Theatre Fairmount on the 21st. The North American run — supported by Ryan Davis & the Roadhouse Band — concludes in Asheville, NC, and the band will head to Europe after.
Tickets go on sale this Friday (July 12) at 10 a.m. local time.
MJ Lenderman and the Wind 2024–2025 Tour Dates:
09/05–07 Raleigh, NC - Hopscotch Music Festival
09/18 Nashville, TN - Blue Room at Third Man
09/19 Nashville, TN - Basement East (ANTI- Showcase at Americanafest)
10/04 Atlanta, GA - Terminal West
10/05 Nashville, TN - Basement East
10/06 Knoxville, TN - Bijou Theater
10/07 Louisville, KY - Whirling Tiger
10/08 St. Louis, MO - Off Broadway
10/10 Omaha, NE - Waiting Room
10/11 Iowa City, IA - Gabe's
10/12 Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue
10/13 Eau Claire, WI - Stones Throw
10/14 Milwaukee, WI - Vivarium
10/16 Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall
10/17 Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall
10/18 Detroit, MI - El Club
10/19 Toronto, ON - Lee's Palace
10/21 Montreal, QC - Theatre Fairmount
10/22 Boston, MA - The Royale
10/24 Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer
10/25 Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg
10/26 Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg
10/29 Pittsburgh, PA - Thunderbird Music Hall
10/30 Washington, D.C. - 9:30 Club
11/01 Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel
11/11 Berlin, Germany - Privatclub
11/12 Hamburg, Germany - Hafenklang
11/14 Amsterdam, Netherlands - Bitterzoet
11/15 Brussels, Belgium - Botanique Witloof Bar
11/16 Paris, France - Point Ephemere
11/18 London, UK - The Garage
11/19 London, UK - The Garage
11/21 Manchester, UK - YES Pink Room
11/22 Leeds, UK - Brudenell Social Club
11/23 Dublin, Ireland - Workman's Club
11/24 Dublin, Ireland - Whelan's
01/29 Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle ^
01/30 Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle ^
01/31 Athens, GA - 40 Watt ^
02/01 Birmingham, AL - Saturn ^
02/02 Oxford, MS - Proud Larry's ^
02/04 New Orleans, LA - Tipitina's ^
02/05 Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall (Upstairs) ^
02/06 Austin, TX - Emo's ^
02/08 Oklahoma City, OK - Beer City Music Hall ^
02/10 Santa Fe, NM - Tumbleroot ^
02/11 Tucson, AZ - 191 Toole ^
02/13 Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda ^
02/14 Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda ^
02/15 Santa Cruz, CA - Rio Theatre ^
02/17 San Francisco, CA - The Independent ^
02/18 San Francisco, CA - The Independent ^
02/20 Portland, OR - Revolution Hall ^
02/21 Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre ^
02/22 Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre ^
02/23 Boise ID - Shrine Ballroom ^
02/24 Salt Lake City, UT - Soundwell ^
02/26 Fort Collins, CO - The Aggie ^
02/27 Boulder, CO - Fox Theatre ^
02/28 Denver, CO - Bluebird Theatre ^
03/01 Colorado Springs, CO - Black Sheep ^
03/03 Lawrence, KS - Bottleneck ^
03/04 Urbana, IL - Rose Bowl Tavern ^
03/06 Lexington, KY - Green Lantern ^
03/07 Lexington, KY - Green Lantern ^
04/28 Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel %
04/29 Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel $
04/30 Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel #
05/02 Woodstock, NY - Levon Helm Studios
05/03 Woodstock, NY - Levon Helm Studios
05/04 Portland, ME - State Theatre
05/05 South Burlington, VT - Higher Ground Ballroom
05/07 Ottawa, ON - The Bronson Centre
05/08 Toronto - Danforth Music Hall
05/09 Toronto - Danforth Music Hall
05/10 Buffalo, NY - Asbury Hall at Babeville
05/11 Detroit, MI - Masonic Cathedral Theatre
05/14 Harrisburg, PA - XL Live
05/15 Washington, DC - 9:30 Club
05/17 Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall
05/19 Richmond, VA - The National
05/20 Charlotte, NC - The Underground
05/21 Winston-Salem, NC - The Ramkat
05/29 Bristol, UK - The Fleece *
05/30 Brighton, UK - CHALK *
05/31 Nottingham, UK - Rescue Rooms *
06/02 Glasgow, UK - St. Luke's *
06/03 Manchester, UK - Gorilla *
06/04 London, UK - Electric Ballroom *
06/18 Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed
^ with Wild Pink
% with Joanna Sternberg
$ with This Is Lorelei
# with Nap Eyes