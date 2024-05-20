Vince Staples Details New Album 'Dark Times,' Shares Single "Shame on the Devil"

Vince Staples has announced a new album and shared its lead single. Dark Times arrives this Friday (May 24), and a video for "Shame on the Devil" is out now.

Dark Times is the follow-up to 2022's Ramona Park Broke My Heart. It will be out through Def Jam Recordings, and Staples has said that it will be his final release for the label.

The rapper wrote on Instagram, "Eleven years ago, a young, uncertain version of myself was given an opportunity with Def Jam Recordings. I released my first project under their banner, Shyne Coldchain Vol 2, a year later. I was unsure of what to expect from the world of music but deeply aware of what I needed: a change in my surroundings and a clear understanding of self. Ten years and seven projects later, I've found that clarity. Now, I share with you my final Def Jam release, Dark Times."

The video for "Shame on the Devil" is below. Scroll past that to see the tracklist for Dark Times. The album is available to pre-order here.



Dark Times:

1. Close Your Eyes and Swing

2. Black & Blue

3. Government Cheese

4. Children's Song

5. Shame on the Devil

6. Étouffée

7. Liars

8. Justin

9. "Radio"

10. Nothing Matters

11. Little Homies

12. Freeman

13. Why Won't the Sun Come Out?