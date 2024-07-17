After cancelling tour dates last year following Fiona Kitschin's breast cancer diagnosis, Aussie combo Tropical Fuck Storm are about to be back in action: they're releasing their first live album, as well as announcing a new run of North American shows for this fall — including a Canadian stop in Vancouver.

Recorded in 2022 at Chicago's Lincoln Hall, Inflatable Graveyard arrives September 27 via Three Lobed Recordings. You can hear a live rendition of A Laughing Death in Meatspace track "Antimatter Animals" below. There, you'll also find the band's North American tour itinerary, which kicks off on September 21 in Chicago, IL. The lone Canadian stop comes the following month, with the weather radar following Tropical Fuck Storm to the Pearl in Vancouver on October 6.

Dates in North America are slated to wrap up on October 10 in San Francisco, CA, before the art punks head to the UK and Europe in November. Tickets go on sale Friday (July 19).



Inflatable Graveyard:

1. Braindrops

2. Chameleon Paint

3. Antimatter Animals

4. New Romeo Agent

5. You Let My Tyres Down

6. Legal Ghost

7. Ann

8. Rubber Bullies

9. Paradise

10. Two Afternoons

11. Stayin' Alive

Pre-order Inflatable Graveyard.

Tropical Fuck Storm 2024 Tour Dates:

09/21 Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall *~

09/22 Cleveland, OH - Grog Shop *&

09/24 Columbus, OH - Natalie's *

09/25 Nashville, TN - The Blue Room *

09/27 Atlanta, GA - Terminal West *

09/28 Saxapahaw, NC - Haw River Ballroom $

09/29 Washington, D.C. - Black Cat *

10/01 Philadelphia, PA - First Unitarian Church *

10/02 Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw *%

10/06 Vancouver, BC - The Pearl *

10/07 Seattle, WA - Neumos *#

10/08 Portland, OR - Aladdin Theater *!

10/10 San Francisco, CA - The Chapel *^

* with Michael Beach

~ with Spread Joy

& with Powers/Rolin Duo

$ with Verity Den

% with Marnie Stern

# with Wimps

! with Sea Moss

^ with YHWH Nailgun