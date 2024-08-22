DoFlame — the hip-hop-influenced hardcore project of Toronto's Mateo Naranjo — has announced his sophomore LP, previewed by new single "Fastlanes."

The follow-up to 2022's DoStroy, you can get BENT on October 11 through Blue Grape Music. It was produced by Jesse Turnbull and Brendan Padjasek, with additional contributions from DEAR-GOD's Rob Oritz.

"It was a pretty painful record to make," 21-year-old Naranjo admitted in a release. "I was moving around a lot, in and out of the city, visiting home a lot — I just didn't know what I was doing. I think a lot of people my age have that experience, where everything feels up in the air and you're getting to know yourself more and trying to figure out what's really worthwhile. I think we really tried to make the most with the least: we're out here broke as hell, life kind of sucks, but all my friends are together and we're having fun and getting into trouble."

He continued, "It's about being at this age where things stop feeling reversible, where everything starts to feel more real and people are getting called out on their bullshit. But at the same time we're trying to have some humour, like 'I'm just a shithead trying to pay my rent.'"

In addition to today's ferocious punk groover, the album record also features recent single "Can't Stand No One." "Fastlanes" arrives alongside a music video co-directed by Naranjo and Noah Douglas, which you can check out below along with the album tracklist details.



BENT:

1. Intro

2. Can't Stand No One

3. Bent

4. Flower City Do It

5. Too Loose

6. The Ick

7. Interlude

8. Rats

9. Hit Where It Hurts

10. Fastlanes

11. Find Out

Pre-order BENT.