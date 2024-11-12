Tommy Richman had a breakout 2024 thanks to his viral hit "MILLION DOLLAR BABY" and debut album COYOTE, and now he's preparing to take a victory lap in 2025 with a North American tour.
The rather chilly outing runs through the late part of winter into the beginning of spring, with 22 North American stops followed by a few UK and European shows.
Most of the North American shows are in the US, but there's also a lone Canadian date: Toronto's Opera House on March 27.
See the schedule below. Various presales take place throughout the week, with tickets going on sale to the general public on Friday (November 15) at 10 a.m. local time. Get ticket info from Richman's website.
Tommy Richman 2025 Tour Dates:
02/19 Seattle, WA - The Showbox
02/20 Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre
02/22 San Francisco, CA - August Hall
02/24 Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theatre
02/27 San Diego, CA - House of Blues
02/28 Mesa, AZ - Nile Theatre
03/02 Englewood, CO - Gothic Theatre
03/05 Austin, TX - Empire Control Room & Garage
03/07 Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall (Downstairs)
03/08 Dallas, TX - House of Blues
03/11 Orlando, FL - The Plaza Live
03/12 Fort Lauderdale, FL - Culture Room
03/14 Charlotte, NC - The Underground
03/15 Atlanta, GA - The Loft Theater
03/18 Washington, D.C. - Howard Theatre
03/21 Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club - Music Hall
03/22 Philadelphia, PA - TLA
03/24 New York, NY - Webster Hall - Grand Ballroom
03/27 Toronto, ON - The Opera House
03/28 Detroit, MI - Shelter
03/29 Chicago, IL - Avondale Music Hall
04/01 Saint Paul, MN - Amsterdam Bar & Hal
04/29 Berlin, Germany - Säälchen (Holzmarkt)
05/01 Amsterdam, NL - Melkweg Old Room
05/02 Saint-Josse-Ten-Noode, Bwlgium - Orangerie (Botanique)
05/03 Paris, France - Maroquinerie
05/05 London, UK - KOKO