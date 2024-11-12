Tommy Richman had a breakout 2024 thanks to his viral hit "MILLION DOLLAR BABY" and debut album COYOTE, and now he's preparing to take a victory lap in 2025 with a North American tour.

The rather chilly outing runs through the late part of winter into the beginning of spring, with 22 North American stops followed by a few UK and European shows.

Most of the North American shows are in the US, but there's also a lone Canadian date: Toronto's Opera House on March 27.

See the schedule below. Various presales take place throughout the week, with tickets going on sale to the general public on Friday (November 15) at 10 a.m. local time. Get ticket info from Richman's website.

Tommy Richman 2025 Tour Dates:

02/19 Seattle, WA - The Showbox

02/20 Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre

02/22 San Francisco, CA - August Hall

02/24 Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theatre

02/27 San Diego, CA - House of Blues

02/28 Mesa, AZ - Nile Theatre

03/02 Englewood, CO - Gothic Theatre

03/05 Austin, TX - Empire Control Room & Garage

03/07 Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall (Downstairs)

03/08 Dallas, TX - House of Blues

03/11 Orlando, FL - The Plaza Live

03/12 Fort Lauderdale, FL - Culture Room

03/14 Charlotte, NC - The Underground

03/15 Atlanta, GA - The Loft Theater

03/18 Washington, D.C. - Howard Theatre

03/21 Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club - Music Hall

03/22 Philadelphia, PA - TLA

03/24 New York, NY - Webster Hall - Grand Ballroom

03/27 Toronto, ON - The Opera House

03/28 Detroit, MI - Shelter

03/29 Chicago, IL - Avondale Music Hall

04/01 Saint Paul, MN - Amsterdam Bar & Hal

04/29 Berlin, Germany - Säälchen (Holzmarkt)

05/01 Amsterdam, NL - Melkweg Old Room

05/02 Saint-Josse-Ten-Noode, Bwlgium - Orangerie (Botanique)

05/03 Paris, France - Maroquinerie

05/05 London, UK - KOKO