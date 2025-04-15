Welcome to Carolineception. Perhaps inevitably, UK rock collective caroline have joined forces with the inimitable Caroline Polachek for "Tell me I never knew that," the lead single from the band's upcoming sophomore record caroline 2.

Beyond the instant gratification of seeing the words "caroline feat. Caroline" together, the track is immensely satisfying in the progressive cycling of its sweeping, on-the-breeze acoustic guitar melody, which initially had the group using "Backstreet Boys" as a working title. caroline explained, "We wrote the opening top line together and straight away we thought, 'This sounds like a melody that Caroline Polachek might sing in its hooky-ness.' We sort of joked that we'd ask her to sing it but didn't think it'd actually be on the cards."

There's something deeply nostalgic and emotional about the way the song blooms. From the guitar riff and Polachek's celestial vocalizations of the simplistic repeated refrains, about timing and being, it transforms into this multi-layered beast that simultaneously never gets so dense that it becomes impenetrable. When you get into the second minute and the violins kick in alongside additional vocals from the band's Casper Hughes, it feels transcendent — and they only continue to fly higher with every movement.

caroline 2 is out May 30.