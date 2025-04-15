If you're also a sucker for harmonies and timeless songwriting, seeing Flyte live should be a no-brainer. Fresh off the recent release of new singles "Emily and Me" and "I'm Not There," the British duo of Will Taylor and Nick Hill have announced their tour itinerary for the remainder of 2025, which includes live dates in the UK, US, Europe and Canada (Vancouver, Montreal and Toronto, specifically).

Taylor and Hill kick things off overseas starting September 10 in Brighton, UK. From there, they'll usher in the following month by making their first visit to Canadian soil, playing the Pearl in Vancouver on October 6. After weaving their way through the US, they'll return to Canada at the dawn of November for gigs at Montreal's Bar le Ritz (November 1) and Toronto's Drake Underground (November 2).

Following a couple of additional stateside concerts, Flyte will then close out the year on the road in Europe. Tickets for the North American dates go on sale Friday (April 18), with presale access available via the band's website with the code flytefriends. Find the full itinerary below, plus more upcoming shows through Exclaim!'s Canadian concert listings.

Flyte 2025 Tour Dates:

09/10 Brighton, UK - Concorde 2

09/11 Bristol, UK - Trinity

09/12 Nottingham, UK - Rescue Rooms

09/13 Manchester, UK - Gorilla

09/15 York, UK - The Crescent

09/16 Newcastle, UK - The Grove

09/17 Glasgow, Scotland - St. Luke's

09/19 Belfast, Ireland - Empire

09/20 Dublin, Ireland - Button Factory

09/23 Liverpool, UK - Arts Club Theatre

09/24 Leeds, UK - Stylus

09/26 London, UK - O2 Kentish Town Forum

10/06 Vancouver, BC - The Pearl

10/07 Seattle, WA - Madame Lou's

10/08 Portland, OR - Mississippi Studios

10/10 San Francisco, CA - Brick and Mortar

10/11 Los Angeles, CA - Lodge Room

10/13 Salt Lake City, UT - The State Room

10/14 Denver, CO - Ophelia's

10/16 Austin, TX - Antone's

10/17 Dallas, TX - Club Dada

10/18 Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

10/22 Nashville, TN - Basement East

10/23 Asheville, NC - Eulogy

10/24 Atlanta, GA - The Earl

10/25 Durham, NN - Motorco

10/27 Washington, D.C. - Pearl St. Warehouse

10/28 Philadelphia, PA - Johnny Brenda's

10/29 Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg

10/31 Boston, MA - The Red Room at Cafe 939

11/01 Montreal, QC - Bar le Ritz

11/02 Toronto, ON - The Drake Underground

11/05 Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall

11/06 Minneapolis, MN - Turf Club

11/29 Bern, Switzerland - ISC Club Bern

11/30 Munich, Germany - Strom

12/01 Cologne, Germany - Club Volta

12/02 Hamburg, Germany - Bahnhof Pauli

12/04 Oslo, Norway - Parkteatret

12/05 Malmo, Sweden - Plan B

12/06 Stockholm, Sweden - Nalen

12/08 Berlin, Germany - Hole 44

12/10 Antwerp, Belgium - Trix

12/11 Amsterdam, Netherlands - Melkweg

12/12 Nijmegen, Netherlands - Doornroosje

12/13 Paris, France - Les Etoiles