If you're also a sucker for harmonies and timeless songwriting, seeing Flyte live should be a no-brainer. Fresh off the recent release of new singles "Emily and Me" and "I'm Not There," the British duo of Will Taylor and Nick Hill have announced their tour itinerary for the remainder of 2025, which includes live dates in the UK, US, Europe and Canada (Vancouver, Montreal and Toronto, specifically).
Taylor and Hill kick things off overseas starting September 10 in Brighton, UK. From there, they'll usher in the following month by making their first visit to Canadian soil, playing the Pearl in Vancouver on October 6. After weaving their way through the US, they'll return to Canada at the dawn of November for gigs at Montreal's Bar le Ritz (November 1) and Toronto's Drake Underground (November 2).
Following a couple of additional stateside concerts, Flyte will then close out the year on the road in Europe. Tickets for the North American dates go on sale Friday (April 18), with presale access available via the band's website with the code flytefriends. Find the full itinerary below, plus more upcoming shows through Exclaim!'s Canadian concert listings.
Flyte 2025 Tour Dates:
09/10 Brighton, UK - Concorde 2
09/11 Bristol, UK - Trinity
09/12 Nottingham, UK - Rescue Rooms
09/13 Manchester, UK - Gorilla
09/15 York, UK - The Crescent
09/16 Newcastle, UK - The Grove
09/17 Glasgow, Scotland - St. Luke's
09/19 Belfast, Ireland - Empire
09/20 Dublin, Ireland - Button Factory
09/23 Liverpool, UK - Arts Club Theatre
09/24 Leeds, UK - Stylus
09/26 London, UK - O2 Kentish Town Forum
10/06 Vancouver, BC - The Pearl
10/07 Seattle, WA - Madame Lou's
10/08 Portland, OR - Mississippi Studios
10/10 San Francisco, CA - Brick and Mortar
10/11 Los Angeles, CA - Lodge Room
10/13 Salt Lake City, UT - The State Room
10/14 Denver, CO - Ophelia's
10/16 Austin, TX - Antone's
10/17 Dallas, TX - Club Dada
10/18 Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
10/22 Nashville, TN - Basement East
10/23 Asheville, NC - Eulogy
10/24 Atlanta, GA - The Earl
10/25 Durham, NN - Motorco
10/27 Washington, D.C. - Pearl St. Warehouse
10/28 Philadelphia, PA - Johnny Brenda's
10/29 Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg
10/31 Boston, MA - The Red Room at Cafe 939
11/01 Montreal, QC - Bar le Ritz
11/02 Toronto, ON - The Drake Underground
11/05 Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall
11/06 Minneapolis, MN - Turf Club
11/29 Bern, Switzerland - ISC Club Bern
11/30 Munich, Germany - Strom
12/01 Cologne, Germany - Club Volta
12/02 Hamburg, Germany - Bahnhof Pauli
12/04 Oslo, Norway - Parkteatret
12/05 Malmo, Sweden - Plan B
12/06 Stockholm, Sweden - Nalen
12/08 Berlin, Germany - Hole 44
12/10 Antwerp, Belgium - Trix
12/11 Amsterdam, Netherlands - Melkweg
12/12 Nijmegen, Netherlands - Doornroosje
12/13 Paris, France - Les Etoiles