After postponing its arrival last year, TOKiMONSTA has shared details of her seventh studio LP. The Grammy-nominated artist and producer will share Eternal Reverie on March 7 via her Young Art Records.

The 14-track Eternal Reverie and an accompanying North American tour were postponed last September after TOKiMONSTA stepped away from music to care for her best friend during her battle with cancer.

The artist's first full-length since 2020's Oasis Nocturno, Eternal Reverie features tracks with Anderson .Paak and Rae Khalil, GAWD and Cakes da Killa, Kaelin Ellis, Mel, AMAKA, Gavin Turek and more.

Arriving alongside the album news with "Feel It," featuring L.A. duo grouptherapy. You can hear it below alongside a video directed by Andrpw, capturing the collaborators in colourful, wonderfully warped fashion.

TOKiMONSTA has also announced that 100 percent of profits from merch sales will go to vetted organizations helping victims of the L.A. area wildfires, as well as local fire departments.

"I'm not a massive artist, but I will personally match every dollar raised through merch sales with an equal donation," she wrote on Instagram. "L.A. is my home, and I'll always show up for it. Thank you for being here and for showing up for each other. Let's keep finding ways to help and heal, together."

Pre-order and pre-save Eternal Reverie.



Eternal Reverie:

1. Eternal

2. Enjoy Your Life

3. Lucky U (feat. Gavin Turek)

4. On Sum (feat. Anderson. Paak & Rae Khalil)

5. Warm Water [Interlude]

6. Switch It (feat. GAWD & Cakes da Killa)

7. Feel It (feat. grouptherapy.)

8. Corazón / DEATH BY DISCO PT 2

9. For You (feat. Kaelin Ellis)

10. Sci Fi (feat. Mez)

11. Say Tell Me

12. Reverie

13. All In (feat. AMAKA)

14. Infinite Embrace