Jessie Reyez, aespa, TOKiMONSTA Soundtrack 'Rebel Moon – Part Two' on New EP

Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon Netflix movie series brings its second instalment, Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver, to the streamer on April 19 — but before then, an accompanying EP of original music inspired by the film will be released.

Arriving April 5, Rebel Moon – Songs of the Rebellion features contributions from Jessie Reyez, aespa, TOKiMONSTA, Black Coffee, Tainy, Kordhell and Tokischa, each song having been directly inspired by one of the characters from Snyder's series, which debuted with Rebel Moon — Part One: A Child of Fire in 2023. You can pre-save it here.

"After being given the chance to watch the movie before it was out, it was very easy to connect the dots backwards and see myself in Kora," Reyez said in a statement of Kora/Arthelais, the protagonist played by Sofia Boutella who leads fighters across the galaxy into battle against the oppressive Motherworld.

The Canadian singer-songwriter continued, "Personally, there's not a lot of things I'm afraid of, but being absolutely vulnerable in love is definitely one of them. Kora has repeatedly been denied emotional and physical equanimity throughout her life, and when she is denied it again by [Charlie Hunnam's character] Kai, she has yet another brick to add to her walls, and grows another layer on her thick skin. It was natural to resonate with that."

Press notes further explain that the songs cover a diverse array of genres "representing different cultures from around the world." Check out the EP tracklist below.

Rebel Moon – Songs of the Rebellion:

1. "Child of Fire" - Jessie Reyez

2. "Jalo!" - Tokischa and Tainy

3. "Die Trying" - aespa and TOKiMONSTA

4. "Ode to Ancestors (feat. Djimon Hounsou)" - Black Coffee

5. "Revolution" - Kordhell