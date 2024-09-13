Having just released their new album Soft Tissue today, long-running UK band Tindersticks are keeping the excitement going with the announcement of their first North American tour dates in 16(!) years — including some Canadian gigs in Montreal and Toronto.

After extensive touring plans through the UK and Europe this year, Tindersticks will finally return to North America in 2025, beginning with a pair of New York shows on March 27 and 28, followed by an appearance at Big Ears Festival in Knoxville, TN. The band will then venture to Canada for a two-night stand at Montreal's Outremont Theatre on April 1 and 2, then a single Toronto performance on April 4 at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre.

Tindersticks will wrap their North American dates stateside and are currently set to close things out in Chicago, IL, on April 10. Find the full itinerary below.

Tindersticks 2025 Tour Dates:

03/27 New York, NY - Sony Hall

03/28 New York, NY - Sony Hall

03/29–30 Knoxville, TN - Big Ears Festival

04/01 Montreal, QC - Outremont Theatre

04/02 Montreal, QC - Outremont Theatre

04/04 Toronto, ON - Queen Elizabeth Theatre

04/06 Los Angeles, CA - Belasco Theatre

04/08 San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore

04/10 Chicago, IL - Athenaeum Center