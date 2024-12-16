The Weather Station Is Shadowboxing Herself on "Body Moves"

Published Dec 16, 2024

On "Body Moves," Tamara Lindeman is shadowboxing, dodging the swings and fakeouts of a form in rebellion. The latest taste of the luminous, forthcoming Humanhood, "Body Moves" finds Lindeman and her band in a gently propulsive mode, a patient dissection of our bodily impulses and the many roles of flesh: teacher, two-timer, liar and truth teller.

"You thought you knew what it was you loved / Then again — look at this mess / Your body fooled you / Your body moved you - yes," Lindeman sings over a lively bassline and washes of atmosphere. Wires get crossed and boundaries dissolve — the body speaks constantly, sometimes in shouts and sometimes in whispers. The only thing you can really do is listen. 

