Fuzzy indie pop sweeties the Pains of Being Pure at Heart are back! They reunited this summer, and now they've announced plans to revisit their early days with a compilation of non-album tracks. Perfect Right Now: A Slumberland Collection 2008-2010 is out February 7 via Slumberland Records.

The 10-song set includes all four tracks from the band's 2009 EP Higher Than the Stars, as well as the B-sides that appeared on the singles from their self-titled debut album.

It omits the band's earliest work, however, from before they signed to Slumberland; their EP from 2007 isn't included.

Band leader Kip Berman said in a statement, "Many of these songs, like those that comprised our debut record, were written in that *now* — making up in wild pop fantasy what we couldn't quite yet achieve through musical ability. But even if that *now* is now an irrevocable *then,* I still believe that there is nothing better than making music with your friends and dreaming, as our Myspace page once proclaimed, of 'being the biggest band in the world — to about 18 people.'"

See the tracklist below. The album is available to pre-order here.



Perfect Right Now: A Slumberland Collection 2008-2010:

1. Kurt Cobain's Cardigan

2. Come Saturday (Searching for the Now Version)

3. Ramona

4. The Pains of Being Pure at Heart

5. Side Ponytail

6. Higher Than the Stars

7. 103

8. Falling Over

9. Twins

10. Say No to Love