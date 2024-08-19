One of the best bands from the golden age of indie rock blogs have reformed, as the Pains of Being Pure at Heart will be touring the 15th anniversary of their 2009 debut.

On Friday (August 16), band leader Kip Berman revealed that he would be reuniting with original members Peggy Wang (keyboards) and Kurt Feldman (drums), as well as touring guitarist Christoph Hochheim. Original bassist Alex Naidus won't be able to participate, with Berman's collaborator Eddy Marshall filling in.

Currently, all of the tour dates are in Spain and Portugal in early 2025. Berman wrote, "I don't know if we'll be doing more (or less) of this in the future. But for right now, we're all excited to get this chance to be together and play these songs that, quite literally, changed our lives."

The original lineup of the Pains of Being Pure at Heart separated in 2012, and Berman continued on for a few more years with different collaborators. They broke up in 2019, and Berman has continued under the name the Natvral.