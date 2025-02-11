Metric and Bloc Party are both celebrating pretty big career milestones in 2025, so they've joined forces for a summer tour. The predominantly stateside North American trek will see Bloc Pary perform 2005's Silent Alarm in full for its 20th anniversary (plus more of the band's greatest hits), while Metric will play the 2009 cult favourite Fantasies from top to bottom alongside more highlights from their catalogue. A lone Canadian date takes place in Toronto in June.

The 20 Years of Bloc Party run kicks off on May 10 in Pasadena, CA, with Bloc Party headlining the stateside shows. They'll trade places with Metric when both bands cross the border to play a show at Toronto's Budweiser Stage on June 6, which will feature additional support from the Dears.

All remaining shows as of this writing will be back in the US, with things slated to wrap up on June 17 in Seattle, WA. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday (February 14), with various presales beginning tomorrow (February 12) at 10 a.m. local. See the itinerary in its entirety below, as well as Exclaim!'s full database of Canadian concert listings.

Metric and Bloc Party 2025 Tour Dates:

05/10 Pasadena, CA - Just Like Heaven

05/30 Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

05/31 Forest Hills, NY - Forest Hills Stadium

06/02 Washington, D.C. - The Anthem

06/04 Philadelphia, PA - The Met Philadelphia

06/06 Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage *

06/07 Detroit, MI - Fox Theatre

06/08 Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed (Outdoors)

06/09 Minneapolis, MN - The Armory

06/11 Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

06/12 Salt Lake City, UT - The Union

06/14 Berkeley, CA - The Greek Theatre

06/16 Portland, OR - Theater of the Clouds

06/17 Seattle, WA - Venue TBA (On Sale TBA)

* Metric headlining