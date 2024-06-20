Hamilton's Supercrawl Gets Explosions in the Sky, Charlotte Cornfield, Ellis, the Sadies for 2024 Edition

With festival season well underway, Hamilton's foremost music and arts festival, Supercrawl, has returned with details of its late-summer event, taking place September 13 to 15 on James Street North.

Organizers have now unveiled the 2024 edition's lineup, which includes Matt Andersen & the Big Bottle of Joy, the Anti-Queens, Rich Aucoin, Bend It Like Beck, Boys and Girls Club, Charlotte Cornfield, Danko Jones, the Dears, Matthew de Zoete, Elliott BROOD, Ellis, Explosions in the Sky, Golden Feather, Hamilton Children's Choir, Hamilton Philharmonic Orchestra, Hamilton Superstars, Haters, iskwē, Jambassadors, Kaïa Kater, Mia Kelly, Kellie Loder, Matthew Runaway, MonkeyJunk, MOONRIIVR, My Son the Hurricane, Peter Dreams, Rise Carmine, Royal Castles, Rural Alberta Advantage, the Sadies, Jamie Shea & the Gentle Reminders, Superstar Crush, Yassin, and Zeus.

"We're thrilled to bring Supercrawl to audiences every fall," Festival Director Tim Potocic said in a release. "Each season is a total pleasure to curate. We started this festival to spotlight creative talent and it's always just so great to be able to bring this weekend to life every year."

He added, "It's something we look to just as much as audiences do. And none of it would be possible without the support of our partners, and of course, our incredible creative community. Supercrawl's core commitment is to artists and makers, and to spotlighting the role of culture and creativity in animating and enriching all our lives. We're very excited by this lineup and look forward to seeing you all again on James North this September."

Presented by TD Bank Group, the 16th anniversary edition of the festival is, as always, free to attend.

Further lineup additions — including art, dance, fashion, authors and spoken word, vendors, food trucks, family activities, and more — will be revealed in the coming weeks.

Head to Supercrawl's website for more information.