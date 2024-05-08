Sunset Rubdown, Marnie Stern, Cassandra Jenkins Among First Names for POP Montreal 2024

While it may not even be summer yet, we're already looking forward to September. POP Montreal organizers have unveiled the names of the first performers for the 23rd edition of the festival, set to take place from September 25 to 29.

The newly reunited Sunset Rubdown, newly returned Marnie Stern, and the ever-idiosyncratic Cassandra Jenkins are leading the pack, alongside foundational Montreal pop bands Stars and the Dears, who will perform a 20th anniversary double-feature of Set Yourself on Fire and No Cities Left.

Also among the acts hitting the stage at this year's iteration of the fest are Beverly Glenn-Copeland, Claire Rousay, Afternoon Bike Ride, Luna Li, Skratch Bastid, Iris DeMent, Mother Tongues, Nabihah Iqbal, Sheenah Ko, Still House Plants, the Barr Brothers, Unessential Oils, Mannie Fresh, Los Bitchos, KROY, Freak Heat Waves, Fernie, Calexico, Emilie Kahn, Alix Fernz, Homeshake and more.

Discovery Passes are on sale now at an early-bird rate, with tickets for various individual sales also available. Visit the POP Montreal website for further information.