Flea Regrets Smashing Bass Amid AP Dhillon Coachella Controversy
PUBLISHED Apr 18, 2024
As previously reported, Indo-Canadian Punjabi singer/rapper AP Dhillon has dropped out of the second weekend of Coachella following the...
AP Dhillon Skips Second Coachella Weekend After Guitar-Smashing Controversy
PUBLISHED Apr 18, 2024
If you listen carefully, you can hear the faint sound of David Crosby rising from the ashes — and Phoebe Bridgers calling him a little bitch...
Lana Del Rey Says "Butt Hurt" Longtime Tour Manager Quit Weeks Before Coachella
PUBLISHED Apr 17, 2024
Lana Del Rey was at Coachella, leaning on your shoulder, watching your husband swing in time. But actually, this year, she was headlining...
Mac DeMarco Joined Lil Yachty for Two Songs at Coachella
PUBLISHED Apr 15, 2024
This year's Coachella featured, as it often does, a handful of surprise appearances (and perhaps two of the worst shows of both Blur's ...
Blur Will "Never" Play Coachella Again After Crowd Didn't Sing "Girls & Boys"
PUBLISHED Apr 15, 2024
Do you remember when Blur made their second comeback last year? If not, that's okay: the Coachella crowd definitely forgot too...
Grimes Apologizes for Janky Coachella Set
PUBLISHED Apr 15, 2024
On Saturday (April 13), Grimes's DJ set at Coachella was cut short following a slew of technical difficulties...
Talking Heads Apparently Turned Down $80 Million for a Brief Reunion Tour
PUBLISHED Jan 31, 2024
It was undeniably one of the biggest music events of 2023 when A24 released their 4K restoration of Talking Heads' seminal 1984 concert...
Coachella Announces 2024 Lineup with Lana Del Rey, Doja Cat, No Doubt and Tyler, the Creator
PUBLISHED Jan 17, 2024
Coachella has announced the performers coming to its 2024 edition, which runs across two weekends this spring: April 12–14 and 19–21. This...