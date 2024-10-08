Terra Lightfoot is back with a new offering — a gentle acoustic version of Healing Power closer "Out of Time."

Performed with "best friend and touring band member" Elijah "Eli" Abrams, this acoustic rendition finds the pair leaning into their rich live harmonies.

In a statement about the track, Lightfoot said:

Eli has started singing more over the past year and when we rehearsed this song before the Healing Power touring cycle started, he started singing a harmony, and I sincerely mean this as a compliment, but it sounded so good I assumed it was someone else in the band! I had never heard him sing like that before that moment. I think that this song became an opportunity for him to shine in a quieter moment in the set, not just the ripping through the loud and wild rock 'n' roll moments we tend to share onstage.

Lightfoot wrote "Out of Time" after having what she's described as "a near spiritual experience" with a tree growing on top of a mountain in Austria.

I felt so deeply connected to this tree when I saw it, growing all alone without any other trees around," Lightfoot said. "I took it to heart and it became a symbol of perseverance or just growing wherever you're at, and that being good enough.

Check out the acoustic version below.