Switchfoot Plot 2024 World Tour

Switchfoot have announced that they'll go on the road once again after wrapping their quickly approaching joint summer tour with Blue October and Matt Nathanson in September.
The San Diego rock outfit will lead off the new slate of shows with a Canadian leg beginning in Vancouver on September 9 and heading east through Calgary (September 11), Edmonton (September 12), Toronto (September 15), Montreal (September 19) and Ottawa (September 20) before dipping back south of the border for a string of American dates. The final leg will find the band in Northern Ireland, Ireland, England and the Netherlands, putting a bow on the lengthy trek in Amsterdam on November 11.
They'll also tag along with Creed for a few dates in July amidst their own co-headlining stops.
Tickets can be found at Switchfoot's official website, where the newly revealed shows are on presale now and hit general sale on May 31 at 10 a.m. local time.
The band's most recent album remains their plainly stated 2022 holiday project this is our Christmas album.
Switchfoot 2024 World Tour Dates:
09/09 Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom
09/11 Calgary, AB - The Palace Theatre
09/12 Edmonton, AB - Midway Music Hall
09/15 Toronto, ON - History
09/19 Montreal, QC - Théâtre Beanfield
09/20 Ottawa, ON - Bronson Centre Theatre
09/21 Portland, ME - Aura
09/26 Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theatre
09/29 Worcester, MA - The Palladium
10/01 Albany, NY - Empire Live
10/02 Buffalo, NY - Electric City
10/03 Cleveland, OH - House of Blues
10/08 Milwaukee, WI - The Rave
10/10 Knoxville, TN - Tennessee Theatre
10/11 Mobile, AL - Soul Kitchen Music Hall
10/12 Fort Myers, FL - The Ranch Concert Hall
10/16 New Orleans, LA - House of Blues
10/17 Philadelphia, MS - The Ellis Theatre
10/18 Columbia, MD - The Blue Note
10/19 Minneapolis, MN - Uptown Theatre
11/03 Belfast, UK - Limelight
11/04 Dublin, IE - The Academy
11/06 Manchester, UK - Manchester Academy 2
11/07 Birmingham, UK - The O2 Institute 2
11/08 Leeds, UK - Stylus
11/10 London, UK - Electric Brixton
11/11 Amsterdam, NL - Melkweg