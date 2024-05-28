Switchfoot Plot 2024 World Tour

They'll play five Canadian shows in September

BY Ben OkazawaPublished May 28, 2024

Switchfoot have announced that they'll go on the road once again after wrapping their quickly approaching joint summer tour with Blue October and Matt Nathanson in September. 

The San Diego rock outfit will lead off the new slate of shows with a Canadian leg beginning in Vancouver on September 9 and heading east through Calgary (September 11), Edmonton (September 12), Toronto (September 15), Montreal (September 19) and Ottawa (September 20) before dipping back south of the border for a string of American dates. The final leg will find the band in Northern Ireland, Ireland, England and the Netherlands, putting a bow on the lengthy trek in Amsterdam on November 11.

They'll also tag along with Creed for a few dates in July amidst their own co-headlining stops.

Tickets can be found at Switchfoot's official website, where the newly revealed shows are on presale now and hit general sale on May 31 at 10 a.m. local time.

The band's most recent album remains their plainly stated 2022 holiday project this is our Christmas album.

Switchfoot 2024 World Tour Dates:

09/09 Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom 
09/11 Calgary, AB - The Palace Theatre 
09/12 Edmonton, AB - Midway Music Hall 
09/15 Toronto, ON - History 
09/19 Montreal, QC - Théâtre Beanfield 
09/20 Ottawa, ON - Bronson Centre Theatre 
09/21 Portland, ME - Aura 
09/26 Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theatre 
09/29 Worcester, MA - The Palladium 
10/01 Albany, NY - Empire Live 
10/02 Buffalo, NY - Electric City 
10/03 Cleveland, OH - House of Blues 
10/08 Milwaukee, WI - The Rave 
10/10 Knoxville, TN - Tennessee Theatre 
10/11 Mobile, AL - Soul Kitchen Music Hall 
10/12 Fort Myers, FL - The Ranch Concert Hall 
10/16 New Orleans, LA - House of Blues 
10/17 Philadelphia, MS - The Ellis Theatre 
10/18 Columbia, MD - The Blue Note 
10/19 Minneapolis, MN - Uptown Theatre 
11/03 Belfast, UK - Limelight 
11/04 Dublin, IE - The Academy 
11/06 Manchester, UK - Manchester Academy 2 
11/07 Birmingham, UK - The O2 Institute 2
11/08 Leeds, UK - Stylus 
11/10 London, UK - Electric Brixton 
11/11 Amsterdam, NL - Melkweg

MusicNewsPop and RockTours

Latest Coverage

More Latest Coverage