Switchfoot Plot 2024 World Tour

Switchfoot have announced that they'll go on the road once again after wrapping their quickly approaching joint summer tour with Blue October and Matt Nathanson in September.

The San Diego rock outfit will lead off the new slate of shows with a Canadian leg beginning in Vancouver on September 9 and heading east through Calgary (September 11), Edmonton (September 12), Toronto (September 15), Montreal (September 19) and Ottawa (September 20) before dipping back south of the border for a string of American dates. The final leg will find the band in Northern Ireland, Ireland, England and the Netherlands, putting a bow on the lengthy trek in Amsterdam on November 11.

They'll also tag along with Creed for a few dates in July amidst their own co-headlining stops.

Tickets can be found at Switchfoot's official website, where the newly revealed shows are on presale now and hit general sale on May 31 at 10 a.m. local time.

The band's most recent album remains their plainly stated 2022 holiday project this is our Christmas album.

Switchfoot 2024 World Tour Dates:

09/09 Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

09/11 Calgary, AB - The Palace Theatre

09/12 Edmonton, AB - Midway Music Hall

09/15 Toronto, ON - History

09/19 Montreal, QC - Théâtre Beanfield

09/20 Ottawa, ON - Bronson Centre Theatre

09/21 Portland, ME - Aura

09/26 Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theatre

09/29 Worcester, MA - The Palladium

10/01 Albany, NY - Empire Live

10/02 Buffalo, NY - Electric City

10/03 Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

10/08 Milwaukee, WI - The Rave

10/10 Knoxville, TN - Tennessee Theatre

10/11 Mobile, AL - Soul Kitchen Music Hall

10/12 Fort Myers, FL - The Ranch Concert Hall

10/16 New Orleans, LA - House of Blues

10/17 Philadelphia, MS - The Ellis Theatre

10/18 Columbia, MD - The Blue Note

10/19 Minneapolis, MN - Uptown Theatre

11/03 Belfast, UK - Limelight

11/04 Dublin, IE - The Academy

11/06 Manchester, UK - Manchester Academy 2

11/07 Birmingham, UK - The O2 Institute 2

11/08 Leeds, UK - Stylus

11/10 London, UK - Electric Brixton

11/11 Amsterdam, NL - Melkweg