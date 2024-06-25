Steve Vai, Tool's Danny Carey and King Crimson Musicians Expand North American Tour as Beat

While founder Robert Fripp may or may not be launching an OnlyFans, some other musicians are putting their money elsewhere in the name of English prog heroes King Crimson: the band's singer/guitarist Adrian Belew and bassist Tony Levin are joining forces with Steve Vai and Tool drummer Danny Carey for a North American tour as supergroup Beat to celebrate King Crimson's '80s catalogue. It includes a few shows in Eastern and Central Canada.

UPDATE (6/25, 11:32 a.m.): Due to "overwhelming demand," Beat have expanded the tour with multiple new shows — including a Vancouver performance at the Orpheum Theatre on November 25. See all the new dates in bold below, with tickets going on sale to the general public on Friday (June 28) at 10 a.m. local following presales beginning today at noon ET with the code "BEATTOUR."

Paying homage to the beloved albums Discipline, Beat and Three of a Perfect Pair, the Beat tour kicks off on September 12 in San Jose, CA. The newly formed quartet will venture to Canada about midway through the autumn stint on the road, beginning with an October 14 performance at Halifax's Rebecca Cohen Auditorium.

From there, they'll go on to play Casino New Brunswick in Moncton on October 15 ahead of an October 17 gig at Montreal's Maisonneuve Theatre and a Toronto performance at Massey Hall on October 18. The remainder of the Beat tour will take place back in the US, slated to wrap up on November 8 in Las Vegas, NV.

"The whole Crimson catalogue is special, but there has never been a band like the Eighties King Crimson, before or since," Belew told Rolling Stone. "It was the perfect storm of elements, a rich, complex sound, yet still accessible. It was intense yet playful. We often played in multiple time signatures and utilized the newest technologies: guitar synthesizers, electronic drums, and the Chapman Stick. You simply had never heard anything like it. I have had so many fans tell me the Eighties Crimson quartet was life-changing for them."

Tickets go on sale Friday (April 5). See the itinerary in its entirety below.

Beat 2024 Tour Dates:

09/12 San Jose, CA - San Jose Civic

09/13 Napa, CA - Blue Note Napa Summer Sessions at Meritage Resort

09/14 Los Angeles, CA - The United Theater on Broadway

09/15 Anaheim, CA - City National Grove of Anaheim

09/17 San Diego, CA - Humphrey's Concerts

09/18 Phoenix, AZ - Celebrity Theatre

09/20 Austin, TX - The Paramount Theatre

09/21 Houston, TX - Bayou Music Centre

09/22 Dallas, TX - Majestic Theatre

09/24 Atlanta, GA - The Eastern

09/26 Fort Lauderdale, FL - The Parker

09/27 Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live

09/28 Clearwater, FL - Ruth Eckerd Hall

09/29 Charleston, SC - Charleston Music Hall

10/01 Charlotte, NC - Knight Theater

10/02 Durham, NC - Carolina Theatre of Durham / Fletcher Hall

10/04 Washington, D.C. - Warner Theatre

10/05 New York, NY - Beacon Theatre

10/06 Glenside, PA - Keswick Theatre

10/08 Richmond, VA - Carpenter Theater in Dominion Energy Center

10/09 Red Bank, NJ - Count Basie Center

10/11 Boston, MA - Shubert Theatre

10/12 Hampton Beach, NH - Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

10/14 Halifax, NS - Rebecca Cohen Auditorium

10/15 Moncton, NB - Casino New Brunswick

10/17 Montreal, QC - Maisonneuve Theatre

10/18 Toronto, ON - Massey Hall

10/19 Rochester, NY - Kodak Center

10/21 Albany, NY - The Egg

10/22 Greensburg, PA - Palace Theatre

10/23 Reading, PA - Santander Performing Arts Center

10/25 Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre

10/26 Cincinnati, OH - Taft Theatre

10/27 Royal Oak, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre

10/28 Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

10/30 Indianapolis, IN - Murat Theatre

11/01 Chicago, IL - Copernicus Center

11/02 Milwaukee, WI - Pabst Theatre

11/03 Madison, WI - Orpheum Theater

11/04 Minneapolis, MN - State Theatre

11/06 Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre

11/08 Las Vegas, NV - The Theater at Virgin Hotels

11/18 Thousand Oaks, CA - B of A PAC

11/20 San Jose, CA - San Jose Civic

11/21 Reno, NV - Grand Theatre at The Grand Sierra Resort

11/22 Portland, OR - Keller Auditorium

11/23 Eugene, OR - McDonald Theatre

11/25 Vancouver, BC - Orpheum Theatre

11/26 Seattle, WA - Moore Theatre

11/30 Hammond, IN - The Venue at Horseshoe

12/02 Buffalo, NY - UB Center For The Arts

12/03 Hartford, CT - Mortensen Hall at the Bushnell Center

12/04 Wilkes-Barre, PA - F.M. Kirby Center

12/06 Lynn, MA - Lynn Auditorium

12/07 Atlantic City, NJ - Tropicana Showroom

12/08 Brooklyn, NY - Kings Theatre

12/10 Louisville, KY - Brown Theatre

12/11 St. Louis, MO - The Factory

12/13 Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion

12/14 San Antonio, TX - Majestic Theatre

12/16 Albuquerque, NM - Revel

12/17 Tucson, AZ - Fox Tucson Theatre

12/18 Highland, CA - Yaamava' Theater