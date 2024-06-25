Steve Vai, Tool's Danny Carey and King Crimson Musicians Expand North American Tour as Beat

While founder Robert Fripp may or may not be launching an OnlyFans, some other musicians are putting their money elsewhere in the name of English prog heroes King Crimson: the band's singer/guitarist Adrian Belew and bassist Tony Levin are joining forces with Steve Vai and Tool drummer Danny Carey for a North American tour as supergroup Beat to celebrate King Crimson's '80s catalogue. It includes a few shows in Eastern and Central Canada.
UPDATE (6/25, 11:32 a.m.): Due to "overwhelming demand," Beat have expanded the tour with multiple new shows — including a Vancouver performance at the Orpheum Theatre on November 25. See all the new dates in bold below, with tickets going on sale to the general public on Friday (June 28) at 10 a.m. local following presales beginning today at noon ET with the code "BEATTOUR."
Paying homage to the beloved albums Discipline, Beat and Three of a Perfect Pair, the Beat tour kicks off on September 12 in San Jose, CA. The newly formed quartet will venture to Canada about midway through the autumn stint on the road, beginning with an October 14 performance at Halifax's Rebecca Cohen Auditorium.
From there, they'll go on to play Casino New Brunswick in Moncton on October 15 ahead of an October 17 gig at Montreal's Maisonneuve Theatre and a Toronto performance at Massey Hall on October 18. The remainder of the Beat tour will take place back in the US, slated to wrap up on November 8 in Las Vegas, NV.
"The whole Crimson catalogue is special, but there has never been a band like the Eighties King Crimson, before or since," Belew told Rolling Stone. "It was the perfect storm of elements, a rich, complex sound, yet still accessible. It was intense yet playful. We often played in multiple time signatures and utilized the newest technologies: guitar synthesizers, electronic drums, and the Chapman Stick. You simply had never heard anything like it. I have had so many fans tell me the Eighties Crimson quartet was life-changing for them."
See the itinerary in its entirety below.
Beat 2024 Tour Dates:
09/12 San Jose, CA - San Jose Civic
09/13 Napa, CA - Blue Note Napa Summer Sessions at Meritage Resort
09/14 Los Angeles, CA - The United Theater on Broadway
09/15 Anaheim, CA - City National Grove of Anaheim
09/17 San Diego, CA - Humphrey's Concerts
09/18 Phoenix, AZ - Celebrity Theatre
09/20 Austin, TX - The Paramount Theatre
09/21 Houston, TX - Bayou Music Centre
09/22 Dallas, TX - Majestic Theatre
09/24 Atlanta, GA - The Eastern
09/26 Fort Lauderdale, FL - The Parker
09/27 Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live
09/28 Clearwater, FL - Ruth Eckerd Hall
09/29 Charleston, SC - Charleston Music Hall
10/01 Charlotte, NC - Knight Theater
10/02 Durham, NC - Carolina Theatre of Durham / Fletcher Hall
10/04 Washington, D.C. - Warner Theatre
10/05 New York, NY - Beacon Theatre
10/06 Glenside, PA - Keswick Theatre
10/08 Richmond, VA - Carpenter Theater in Dominion Energy Center
10/09 Red Bank, NJ - Count Basie Center
10/11 Boston, MA - Shubert Theatre
10/12 Hampton Beach, NH - Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
10/14 Halifax, NS - Rebecca Cohen Auditorium
10/15 Moncton, NB - Casino New Brunswick
10/17 Montreal, QC - Maisonneuve Theatre
10/18 Toronto, ON - Massey Hall
10/19 Rochester, NY - Kodak Center
10/21 Albany, NY - The Egg
10/22 Greensburg, PA - Palace Theatre
10/23 Reading, PA - Santander Performing Arts Center
10/25 Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre
10/26 Cincinnati, OH - Taft Theatre
10/27 Royal Oak, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre
10/28 Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium
10/30 Indianapolis, IN - Murat Theatre
11/01 Chicago, IL - Copernicus Center
11/02 Milwaukee, WI - Pabst Theatre
11/03 Madison, WI - Orpheum Theater
11/04 Minneapolis, MN - State Theatre
11/06 Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre
11/08 Las Vegas, NV - The Theater at Virgin Hotels
11/18 Thousand Oaks, CA - B of A PAC
11/20 San Jose, CA - San Jose Civic
11/21 Reno, NV - Grand Theatre at The Grand Sierra Resort
11/22 Portland, OR - Keller Auditorium
11/23 Eugene, OR - McDonald Theatre
11/25 Vancouver, BC - Orpheum Theatre
11/26 Seattle, WA - Moore Theatre
11/30 Hammond, IN - The Venue at Horseshoe
12/02 Buffalo, NY - UB Center For The Arts
12/03 Hartford, CT - Mortensen Hall at the Bushnell Center
12/04 Wilkes-Barre, PA - F.M. Kirby Center
12/06 Lynn, MA - Lynn Auditorium
12/07 Atlantic City, NJ - Tropicana Showroom
12/08 Brooklyn, NY - Kings Theatre
12/10 Louisville, KY - Brown Theatre
12/11 St. Louis, MO - The Factory
12/13 Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion
12/14 San Antonio, TX - Majestic Theatre
12/16 Albuquerque, NM - Revel
12/17 Tucson, AZ - Fox Tucson Theatre
12/18 Highland, CA - Yaamava' Theater