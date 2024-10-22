The wait for Soccer Mommy's forthcoming album Evergreen is almost over! Ahead of the release of her new record, the artist born Sophie Allison has shared one last teaser with the latest single "Abigail."

Fans of the farm-life simulation game Stardew Valley will immediately recognize the titular purple-haired villager, Abigail, Allison's love interest. The accompanying music video features gameplay of Allison's Stardew Valley character wooing Abigail, and the happy couple eventually get married.

"Abigail" follows three other singles released ahead of Allison's new record. She has previously shared "M," "Driver," and "Lost."

Allison will be embarking on an international tour in 2025, which includes a stop at Toronto's Concert Hall on February 2.

Evergreen arrives this Friday, October 25, via Loma Vista. Watch the music video for "Abigail" below.