Ahead of their Ontario tour, Skye Wallace has detailed their fifth album. The Act of Living is coming November 1 via Tiny Kingdom.

According to Wallace, The Act of Living is about "embracing the inevitable and finding meaning in the cycles of life and death. I've spent a lot of time reflecting on the fragility of life, and this album is my way of processing those thoughts and feelings," they shared via press release.

Their first offering from the record is "Dead End," which features Hawksley Workman on drums and guitar from Ryan Dahle. It's a driving track with multiplying vocals that creep up and then engulf you.

Wallace begins their Ontario tour at the end of the month, playing Huntsville and Orillia on the 27th and 29th respectively. They'll continue travelling across the province throughout October, before capping off at the Great Hall in Toronto on November 1. Tickets are available on their website.

Listen to "Dead End" and check out the full list of tour dates below.



Skye Wallace 2024 Tour Dates:

09/27 Huntsville, ON - Secret Location

09/29 Orillia, ON - Orillia Youth Centre

10/15 London, ON - Rum Runners

10/16 Windsor, ON - Meteor

10/19 Guelph, ON - Sonic Hall

10/23 Oshawa, ON - Biltmore Theatre

10/24 Peterborough, ON - Market Hall

10/25 Kingston, ON - The Broom Factory

10/26 Ottawa, ON - Club SAW

10/31 Hamilton, ON - Mills Hardware

11/01 Toronto, ON - The Great Hall