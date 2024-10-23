New Colossus Festival — the annual event in New York City's Lower East Side that's as colossally super-stuffed with exciting emerging artists as its name suggests — has announced the first wave of over 150 acts set to perform at its sixth edition from March 4 to 9, 2025.

Bibi Club, Loviet, Nora Kelly Band, Skye Wallace, knitting, cootie catcher, DahL and Last Waltzon are just some of the Canadian musicians keen-eyed Exclaim! readers might be familiar with that are slated to perform across indie venues like Pianos, Baker Falls, Berlin, Arlene's Grocery, Bowery Electric, Heaven Can Wait and Rockwood Music Hall.

Of course, New Colossus also boasts talent from around the globe, so that's just the tip of the iceberg: other highlighted performers include Big Girl, Cloudsurfers, Delivery, Dictator, Dutch Mustard, Gurriers, Hiçamahiç, Mega Mango, Personal Trainer, Pynch, Red Ribbon, RINSE, Sunhill and more.

Get a taste of the eclectic array with the fest's 2025 playlist below. Festival, Delegate and Pro-level New Colossus badges are on sale now.