Having already unveiled their initial 2024 roster back in April, Sappyfest organizers have now revealed the festival's full lineup. The festival is set to take place from August 2 to 4 in various locations across Sackville, NB.

UPDATE (7/11, 12:45 p.m. ET): Sonic Youth's Lee Ranaldo has joined the Sappyfest Saturday lineup. Sue Goyette, ASKO, and photographers Natalie Baird and Jonny Lush will also join in the festivities.

Bry Webb, Nicolette & the Nobodies, Dog Day, Annie-Claude Deschênes, Jon McKiel and General Khan join the lineup, which is fleshed out by Absolute Losers, All Wild Things Are Shy (a tribute to Richard Laviolette), Blue Horse, Instagram's own @canada.gov.ca, Colleen Collins, Deirdre Sokolowska (Sappyfest 19's visual artist), Erin Brubacher, Felt Noise, Francine McClure, Klarka Weinwurm, Nectar Collective: aniiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiita, dj decision, dumb little bitch, Papal Visit, Pete Moss, Phoebe Marmura, Puberty Well, Rita McKeough, Saltwater Hank, Sick Puppy, Slash Need, the Drama Queenz, the New Suns Collective and the Umbrella Collective.

The event is also set to host artist talks, film screenings, karaoke, the "Kids Corner Power Jam," a pancake breakfast, readings, the Sappy Street Market, workshops, a zine and craft fair, and more.

More programming may or may not be announced in the coming weeks.

Weekend passes are on sale for $135 plus tax and fees, while single-day passes are due to go on sale later this summer.

Check out the poster below.