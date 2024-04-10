SappyFest
Sappyfest Gets Saltwater Hank, Pete Moss, Puberty Well for Initial 2024 Lineup
PUBLISHED Apr 10, 2024
Sappyfest has announced the first slate of performers gearing up to take Sackville, NB, by storm this summer. This year, festivities will...
Relive Sappyfest 2023 in Photos, Including Mother Tongues, Witch Prophet, Matty Grace and Aquakultre
PUBLISHED Aug 7, 2023
Sappyfest returned to Sackville for its 18th season this year, pulling another flurry of magic and mayhem from across Canada from August 4...
Sappyfest Adds Aquakultre, Shotgun Jimmie to 2023 Lineup
PUBLISHED Jun 14, 2023
After unveiling its initial lineup of artists — including By Divine Right, Flour, Love Language, Mother Tongues, Nico Paulo, Sluice and Wit...
Sappyfest Gets By Divine Right, Mother Tongues, Witch Prophet for Initial 2023 Lineup
PUBLISHED May 9, 2023
Sappyfest has unveiled its first wave of performing artists for this year's event, taking place August 4 to 6 across various venues and on...
Relive Sappyfest 2022 in Photos, Including Julie Doiron, Sook-Yin Lee and OMBIIGIZI
PUBLISHED Aug 3, 2022
In the depths of New Brunswick, Sappyfest 17 delivered another hearty dose of swamp magic in Sackville from July 29 to 31. We sent photogra...
Sappyfest Shares Expanded 2022 Lineup Featuring Julie Doiron, Tough Age, Steven Lambke and More
PUBLISHED Jun 27, 2022
Sackville's Sappyfest is returning for its 17th edition this July, and after announcing its preliminary 2022 lineup earlier this month, the...
Canadian Music Festivals Remember the Standout Performances That Defined Them
PUBLISHED Jun 14, 2022
There are so many long-running music festivals all over Canada, and none of them would be possible without the dedicated teams of staff and...
Sappyfest 2022 Announces Preliminary Lineup with OMBIIGIZI, Sook-Yin Lee, Apollo Ghosts
PUBLISHED Jun 10, 2022
East Coast institution Sappyfest has announced the preliminary slate of artists playing its 2022 edition. Sappyfest 17 runs from July 29 to...