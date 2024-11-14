Don't finalize your year-end list just yet! British synthpop lifers Saint Etienne have announced their latest album. The Night is out December 13 through Heavenly Recordings, and the single "Half Light" is out now.

The album was self-produced by Saint Etienne alongside Augustin Bousfield, with recording taking place in the UK towns of Saltaire and Hove from January to August of 2024. They recorded 2021's I've Been Trying to Tell You remotely, but this one saw the group reconvene in a more immersive, collaborative process.

The band's Bob Stanley said in a statement, "We were trying to find the state that's between being awake and asleep, that dream space, with half forgotten thoughts drifting in, bits of TV dialogue, place names, streets, or football grounds you've never even been to. You feel very receptive to sound and half-covered memories when you're in that state. Rain noise runs right through it. It was designed to gently wash away the stuff in your head that keeps you awake at 2 a.m." Sounds nice!

Hear "Half Light" below. The tracklist is below that.



The Night:

1. Settle In

2. Half Light

3. Through the Glass

4. Nightingale

5. Northern Counties East

6. Ellar Carr

7. When You Were Young

8. No Rush

9. Gold

10. Celestial

11. Preflyte

12. Wonderlight

13. Hear My Heart

14. Alone Together