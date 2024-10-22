After revealing the Australian and New Zealand dates for their 2025 world tour earlier this week, RÜFÜS DU SOL have unveiled the full itinerary for their sprawling trek behind new album Inhale / Exhale — including a lone Canadian stop in Toronto next summer.

UPDATE (10/22, 12:20 p.m. ET): Due to "phenomenal demand," a second Toronto show has been added on July 20. Find the updated itinerary below, with the new date in bold.

"The energy and passion we get from our fans in North and South America is incredible," the Aussie dance giants said in a statement. "The US was the first place to really embrace us outside our home country, and in the past few years we've seen that love grow throughout Mexico and South America. It's something we never imagined would happen. We've spent the past seven years living out here among you and being part of the music loving community here. Being able to play our music to crowds like this all over the Americas is something we'll never take for granted."

The Inhale / Exhale tour kicks off on March 12 in Guadalajara, Mexico. Following spending the remainder of that month in South America, the group will begin their North American dates in April, taking a brief detour to Europe in the month of June. The Toronto show comes July 29 at Budweiser Stage, with the remainder of the run to be completed across the US, Australia and New Zealand thereafter.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on October 24, with various presales starting October 22 at 10 a.m. local time. Check out the full list of dates below.

RÜFÜS DU SOL 2025 Tour Dates:

03/12 Guadalajara, Mexico - Estadio 3 de Marzo #

03/14 Monterrey, Mexico - Estadio Banorte #

03/19 Lima, Peru - Costa 21 $

03/21 Santiago, Chile - Lollapalooza Chile

03/23 Buenos Aires, Argentina - Lollapalooza

03/26 Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - Qualistage $

03/28 São Paulo, Brazil - Lollapalooza Brazil

03/30 Bogotá, Colombia - Estéreo Picnic

04/23 Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion ~

04/24 The Woodlands, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion ~

04/26 Austin, TX - Q2 Stadium ~

04/27 Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP ~

04/30 Atlanta, GA - Lakewood Amphitheatre #

05/01 Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre #

05/03 Miami, FL - FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park #

05/06 Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater

05/08 Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion #

05/09 Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park #

05/10 Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater #

06/11 Barcelona, Spain - Plaza Mayor at Poble Espanyol

06/14 Berlin, Germany - Uber Eats Music Hall

06/17 Amsterdam, the Netherlands - AFAS Live

06/21 Rome, Italy - Auditorium Cavea

06/24 Paris, France - Zénith

07/05 London, UK - Crystal Palace Park

07/25 Harrison, NJ - Red Bull Arena &

07/27 Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center &

07/29 Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage &

07/30 Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage &

08/03 Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center &

08/05 Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre &

08/09 Commerce City, CO - DICK's Sporting Goods Park ^

08/10 West Valley City, UT - Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre ^

08/12 Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater ^

08/14 Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

08/16 Los Angeles, CA - Rose Bowl Stadium

11/07 Perth, Australia - RAC Arena *

11/11 Adelaide, Australia - Adelaide Entertainment Centre *

11/13 Melbourne, Australia - Rod Laver Arena *

11/20 Sydney, Australia - Qudos Bank Arena *

11/25 Brisbane, Australia - Brisbane Entertainment Centre *

11/29 Auckland, New Zealand - The Outer Fields at Western Springs *

^ with Glass Beams

# with Neil Frances

& with Overmono

~ with Sofia Kourtesis

* with SG Lewis