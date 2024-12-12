Hozier has been announced as the first headliner for next year's Sommo Festival in Cavendish.

After hosting the likes of Maggie Rogers and Mumford & Sons in its inaugural year, as well as Noah Kahan and Greta Van Fleet in 2024, organizers behind the third edition of the fest, which will run from September 13 to 14, 2025, on Prince Edward Island, announced the news today as an early Christmas gift to fans.

"We're thrilled to announce that Sommo Festival is returning to Cavendish this September," Ben Murphy, CEO of Whitecap Entertainment, said in a statement. "When we asked the fans who they would most like to see in year three the resounding response was Hozier — and we can't wait for his Sommo debut next summer. I would strongly recommend getting tickets before they are gone because we expect next year to be our biggest year yet!"

Tickets for Sommo Festival are on sale now, with more lineup details to be announced in the new year.

