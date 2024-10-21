The topic of Oasis's opener for their UK and Ireland reunion dates has been the subject of speculation and mystery. After Cage the Elephant were announced to open the North American run of shows, Liam Gallagher took to Twitter to shut down gossip about their UK and Ireland support from fans hopeful for Irish spunkbubbles Fontaines D.C. to be on the bill.

Instead, the Gallaghers are going full-throttle on the '90s Britpop nostalgia, as Oasis have recruited Richard Ashcroft — former frontman of the Verve — to join them on their UK and Ireland spots.

Ashcroft shared in a statement, "As a fan from day one, I was buzzing for many reasons when the news of Oasis's return was announced. I can say with no exaggeration that the songwriting talent of Noel and Liam's pure spirit as a lead singer helped to inspire me to create some of my best work."

He continued, "It was the perfection of 'Live Forever' that forced me to try and write my own. They dared to be great, made the dreams we had real, and I will always remember those days with joy. Now it's time to create more memories, and I'm ready to bring it. See you next summer. Music is power."

Gallagher hinted that this might be the case on Twitter earlier this month, when he posted, "Just spoke to the CHEF here it is OASIS RICHARD ASHCROFT CAST you are welcome see you nxt year I'm of to to [sic] identify as a massive cunt LG x"

Prior to the release of their debut album Definitely Maybe, Oasis opened for the Verve in 1993 — and the Verve repaid the favour, opening for Oasis later on. The Gallaghers have shown their support for the former frontman over the years, even dedicating "Cast No Shadow" from (What's The Story) Morning Glory? to "the genius of Richard Ashcroft." Ashcroft also joined Liam on tour in 2018.