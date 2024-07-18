The Red Hot Chili Peppers have joined the many people (and sports organizations) trolling Drake by pasting a photo of Kendrick Lamar on top of their Toronto concert setlist.

After each show, the Chili Peppers share photos of the handwritten setlist, and they typically overlay it with photos of celebrities associated with the region (like Michael Jordan in North Carolina and Jimi Hendrix in Washington).

For their Toronto show last night (July 17), their setlist featured photos of Canadian celebs Neil Young, Rick Moranis and Jim Carey — plus a shot of Kendrick Lamar smiling and waving at the camera in the fifth slide of the gallery. See the setlist photos below.

They didn't explain the inclusion, but it's clearly a nod to Kendrick's feud with Drake. On the bright side, RHCP didn't play "Not Like Us" at the show.