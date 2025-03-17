It might be a bit early to sort out your Canada Day plans, but Billy Talent have an alluring offering for you; they're playing the KEE to Bala on June 30 and July 1 this year.

With support from Thunder Queens, the "Special Canada Day Presentation" has an artist ticket presale launching tomorrow (March 18) at 10 a.m. ET using the code "BT25," which will be followed by various loyalty presales leading up to the general on-sale this Friday, March 21, at 10 a.m. ET.

Hit up your cottage-owning Muskoka friends now. It's going to be a hot long weekend!

See the announcement below.