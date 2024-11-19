Jelly Roll may have just announced his own headlining Canadian tour last week, but he'll also be joining none other than Post Malone on the road next year for the BIG ASS Stadium Tour — which will bring him back to Canada for another Toronto show in May.

With additional support from special guest Sierra Ferrell, the trek kicks off on April 29 in Salt Lake City, UT. At around the halfway point, Post Malone and co. will journey to Canadian soil for a single performance at Toronto's Rogers Centre on May 26 before completing the remainder of the dates stateside. Currently, things are set to wrap up on July 1 in San Francisco, CA.

Tickets go on sale to the general public next Tuesday (November 26) at noon local time, with presales beginning Friday (November 22). Sign up for access before 9 a.m. ET on Thursday (November 21), and check out the full itinerary below.

Post Malone 2025 Tour Dates:

04/29 Salt Lake City, UT - Rice-Eccles Stadium ^

05/03 Las Vegas, NV - Allegiant Stadium ^

05/07 San Antonio, TX - Alamodome ^

05/09 Dallas, TX - AT&T Stadium ^

05/11 Atlanta, GA - Mercedes Benz Stadium ^

05/13 St. Louis, MO - Busch Stadium ^

05/18 Detroit, MI - Ford Field ^

05/20 Minneapolis, MN - U.S. Bank Stadium ^

05/22 Chicago, IL - Wrigley Field ^

05/24 Philadelphia, PA - Citizens Bank Park ^

05/26 Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre ^

05/28 Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium ^

05/29 Pittsburgh, PA - PNC Park ^

05/31 Foxborough, MA - Gillette Stadium

06/02 Washington, D.C. - Northwest Stadium

06/04 New York, NY - Citi Field

06/08 Miami, FL - Hard Rock Stadium *

06/10 Orlando, FL - Camping World Stadium

06/13 Ridgedale, MO - Thunder Ridge Nature Arena

06/15 Denver, CO - Empower Field at Mile High

06/21 Glendale, AZ - State Farm Stadium *

06/24 Boise, ID - Albertsons Stadium

06/26 Seattle, WA - T-Mobile Park

06/28 Portland, OR - Providence Park

07/01 San Francisco, CA - Oracle Park

* without Jelly Roll

^ with Sierra Ferrell