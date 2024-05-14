Porches Announces New Album 'Shirt,' North American Tour

New York-based artist Aaron Maine has announced his six studio album as Porches, sharing the news alongside new single "Joker" and North American tour plans.

Shirt is due September 13 through Domino. It follows Maine's last two records, 2021's All Day Gentle Hold ! and 2020's Ricky Music. Press notes describe the new LP as "part angsty fantasy, part confessional melodrama — a rock album that oscillates between reality and make-believe to reflect both the innocence of suburban youth and the frayed reality of adulthood."

Rubbery new single "Joker" follows the first preview of the album, last month's "Rag." The track comes accompanied by a Nick Harwood-directed music video, which you can check out below.

There, you'll also find the full album tracklist and Maine's North American tour itinerary — which includes a single Canadian stop in Vancouver on November 1. Tickets go on sale Friday (May 17) at 10 a.m. local time, and you can get presale access by DMing Porches' Instagram account the codeword "SHIRT."



Shirt:

1. Return of the Goat

2. Sally

3. Bread Believer

4. Precious

5. Rag

6. School

7. Itch

8. Joker

9. Crying at the End

10. Voices in My Head

11. USA

12. Music

Pre-order Shirt.

Porches 2024 Tour Dates:

10/15 Boston, MA - The Sinclair

10/16 Washington, D.C. - The Atlantis

10/17 Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts

10/18 Durham, NC - Motorco Music Hall

10/19 Atlanta, GA - Hell at the Masquerade

10/21 Nashville, TN - Exit/In

10/22 Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall

10/24 Saint Paul, MN - Amsterdam

10/25 Kansas City, MO - Record Bar

10/26 Omaha, NE - Reverb Lounge

10/28 Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater

10/29 Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge

10/31 Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom

11/01 Vancouver, British Columbia - Hollywood Theatre

11/02 Seattle, WA - Barboza

11/06 San Francisco, CA - Bimbo's 365

11/07 Los Angeles, VA - Fonda Theatre

11/09 Phoenix, AZ - Valley Bar

11/12 Dallas, TX - Club Dada

11/13 Austin, TX - Antone's

11/15 Birmingham, AL - Workplay Theatre

11/16 Indianapolis, IN - Hi-Fi

11/20 Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel