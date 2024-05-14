Porches Announces New Album 'Shirt,' North American Tour

New York-based artist Aaron Maine has announced his six studio album as Porches, sharing the news alongside new single "Joker" and North American tour plans.
Shirt is due September 13 through Domino. It follows Maine's last two records, 2021's All Day Gentle Hold ! and 2020's Ricky Music. Press notes describe the new LP as "part angsty fantasy, part confessional melodrama — a rock album that oscillates between reality and make-believe to reflect both the innocence of suburban youth and the frayed reality of adulthood."
Rubbery new single "Joker" follows the first preview of the album, last month's "Rag." The track comes accompanied by a Nick Harwood-directed music video, which you can check out below.
There, you'll also find the full album tracklist and Maine's North American tour itinerary — which includes a single Canadian stop in Vancouver on November 1. Tickets go on sale Friday (May 17) at 10 a.m. local time, and you can get presale access by DMing Porches' Instagram account the codeword "SHIRT."
Shirt:
1. Return of the Goat
2. Sally
3. Bread Believer
4. Precious
5. Rag
6. School
7. Itch
8. Joker
9. Crying at the End
10. Voices in My Head
11. USA
12. Music
Porches 2024 Tour Dates:
10/15 Boston, MA - The Sinclair
10/16 Washington, D.C. - The Atlantis
10/17 Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts
10/18 Durham, NC - Motorco Music Hall
10/19 Atlanta, GA - Hell at the Masquerade
10/21 Nashville, TN - Exit/In
10/22 Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall
10/24 Saint Paul, MN - Amsterdam
10/25 Kansas City, MO - Record Bar
10/26 Omaha, NE - Reverb Lounge
10/28 Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater
10/29 Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge
10/31 Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom
11/01 Vancouver, British Columbia - Hollywood Theatre
11/02 Seattle, WA - Barboza
11/06 San Francisco, CA - Bimbo's 365
11/07 Los Angeles, VA - Fonda Theatre
11/09 Phoenix, AZ - Valley Bar
11/12 Dallas, TX - Club Dada
11/13 Austin, TX - Antone's
11/15 Birmingham, AL - Workplay Theatre
11/16 Indianapolis, IN - Hi-Fi
11/20 Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel