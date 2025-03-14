Some would say it's been a week. I lived it, you lived it; now here we are, mercifully having made it to Friday. Whether (even more) Radiohead reunion rumours have your head spinning, or you're already gearing up for Toronto's stadium summer, or neither, you'll find something that speaks your language in our roundup of the week's best new Canadian music.

Propagandhi come storming back with the title track from their first new album in something like eight years, while the Shaq co-signed Luna Elle's star continues to rise with her lover girl anthem of a latest single, "AMPM."

This week in album releases, we have the hotly tipped LP from Toronto's next it-band, cootie catcher (Shy at first), as well as new records from Rose Cousins, cleopatrick and Intensive Care & the Body. Shiv and the Carvers are also offering up an EP, while Fucked Up have released a new 7-inch into the world.



Elsewhere, Eliza Niemi continues to preview Progress Bakery with the sardonic "DM BF," while Kara-Lis Coverdale returns from a lengthy hiatus with the first single from her upcoming album From Where You Came.

Find all that and tons more homegrown tunes to soundtrack your weekend with The Eh! List below, presented by Mary Brown's Chicken — all Canadian and proud of it!



