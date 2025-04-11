Please check in on your emo friends today because they are not okay (they promise), as My Chemical Romance have detailed the 21st anniversary deluxe edition reissue of their 2004 record Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge.

Arriving on June 6, the record features four previously unreleased live versions of "I'm Not Okay (I Promise)," "Helena," "The Ghost of You" and "You Know What They Do to Guys Like Us in Prison." All four tracks were recorded for BBC Radio 1 in 2005.

Remixed and remastered by Grammy award-winning producer Rich Costey, the reissue features brand new artwork and will be available digitally, on CD and on multiple coloured vinyl variants. The vinyl variants include a zoetrope 2LP and are three-sided, with Side 4 featuring special etching. You can pre-order the deluxe edition here.

"I'm Not Okay (I Promise) [Live for BBC Radio 1's "The Lock Up," 2005]" is available to listen to below. The band have also released a 4K restored version of the track's music video, which you can also check out below along with the deluxe edition's digital tracklist.





Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge (Deluxe Edition):