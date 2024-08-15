MUNA's Gayotic podcast is proving to be a bit of a treasure trove for cultural (mis)conceptions about Canada — including the notion that, somehow, Canadian accents aren't "rock."

In the latest episode, the indie pop trio sat down with FINNEAS, who's having a busy year, having already co-written and produced his sister Billie Eilish's HIT ME HARD AND SOFT (and clapped back at her haters), as well as currently gearing up for the release of his own sophomore album, For Cryin' Out Loud! He fielded questions about coming to terms with being straight, as well as partaking in Avril Lavigne worship and sharing the story of recently suggesting that a Canadian Air Transport Security Authority (CATSA) agent at the Vancouver Airport keep his hair gel.

The four Los Angeles-based musicians obviously talked about Raya, that exclusive dating app that you have to get approved to use. Much like the ones for the plebs, it has undergone some changes since its prime — and Naomi McPherson recalled their old profile being photos set to the song "I'm with You" by Avril Lavigne.

"That song is awesome," FINNEAS remarked in awe, as anyone would. "Major banger, it's incredible," McPherson concurred. Singer Katie Gavin sang the praises of "Anything but Ordinary," another track from Let Go that she called a B-side and said she had cried a lot to.

"There was some day, I guess maybe in March, where Billie was over and we were just on the YouTube TV app, [watching] like every Avril 'I'm with You' era — or Let Go, the album's called Let Go [— video]," FINNEAS said. "Also the fact that she was like, 16, and tough as hell. Like, she was so dope. The songs are insane. The songs are so well-written, the production's hard as hell, big-ass guitars — 'Losing Grip' is sick."

He also had no choice but to reference the classic "rock chick" Avril moment, to which McPherson boldly offered, "There's nothing less rock than like, a hard Canadian accent."

Canada also came up in the conversation when FINNEAS and the band traded tour hacks, including the virtues of under-packing. Clearly, the follow-up question was about whether he brought a skincare routine on the road with him, which he did, but described his regimen as "very condensed."

"I had a funny little argument with the [CA]TSA agent in Vancouver the other day because my hair gel was too big," the artist told MUNA. "It's like one of those things — you can all relate to this — that is technically contraband that I've travelled through TSA with 150 times. So he was like, 'Sir, this is—' and I was like, 'Oh, finally! Somebody cares!'"

After he denounced the standard "goofy" offer to go back through security again, FINNEAS told the agent, "You should keep it, though. It's really good!" (The product is called Days of Dirt, and the band's Josette Maskin co-signed the recommendation.) He continued, "This guy had no idea what to make of me; he was so expecting the profile of a person to be like, 'Goddamn it!' And I was like, 'No, that's fine.' He was like, 'Are you sure?' And I was like, 'You should try it, it's awesome!'"

You know what's awesome and rock? Lesbians campgrounds. Watch the full interview below.