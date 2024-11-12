Southern Californian post-hardcore quartet Movements have recruited Citizen, Scowl and Downward for a spring 2025 North American tour, which is slated to include a single Canadian stop in Toronto.

Getting underway on March 1 in Tempe, AZ, the predominantly US tour will have the four bands on the road for over a month. They'll embark on their lone venture to Canada at around the midway point for a Toronto concert at History on March 20 ahead of returning stateside, later wrapping up the run on April 6 in Los Angeles, CA.

Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday (November 15) at 10 a.m. local time, with presales ongoing. Check out the schedule of dates in full below.

Movements 2025 Tour Dates:

03/01 Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theatre

03/03 Austin, TX - Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater

03/04 Houston, TX - House of Blues Houston

03/05 Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom

03/07 Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

03/08 Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy

03/09 Lake Buena Vista, FL - House of Blues Orlando

03/11 Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte

03/13 Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

03/14 Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount

03/15 Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia

03/18 Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring

03/20 Toronto, ON - History

03/21 Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit

03/22 Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

03/24 Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

03/25 St. Louis, MO - The Pageant

03/27 Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium

03/29 Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

03/31 Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre

04/01 Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

04/03 Wheatland, CA - Hard Rock Live Sacramento

04/04 San Francisco, CA - The Masonic

04/06 Los Angeles, CA - The Torch at the LA Coliseum