Southern Californian post-hardcore quartet Movements have recruited Citizen, Scowl and Downward for a spring 2025 North American tour, which is slated to include a single Canadian stop in Toronto.
Getting underway on March 1 in Tempe, AZ, the predominantly US tour will have the four bands on the road for over a month. They'll embark on their lone venture to Canada at around the midway point for a Toronto concert at History on March 20 ahead of returning stateside, later wrapping up the run on April 6 in Los Angeles, CA.
Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday (November 15) at 10 a.m. local time, with presales ongoing. Check out the schedule of dates in full below.
Movements 2025 Tour Dates:
03/01 Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theatre
03/03 Austin, TX - Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater
03/04 Houston, TX - House of Blues Houston
03/05 Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom
03/07 Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works
03/08 Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy
03/09 Lake Buena Vista, FL - House of Blues Orlando
03/11 Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte
03/13 Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway
03/14 Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount
03/15 Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia
03/18 Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring
03/20 Toronto, ON - History
03/21 Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit
03/22 Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
03/24 Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
03/25 St. Louis, MO - The Pageant
03/27 Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium
03/29 Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex
03/31 Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre
04/01 Portland, OR - Roseland Theater
04/03 Wheatland, CA - Hard Rock Live Sacramento
04/04 San Francisco, CA - The Masonic
04/06 Los Angeles, CA - The Torch at the LA Coliseum