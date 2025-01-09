Wade MacNeil is joining Thursday on the road as their latest touring guitarist.

The Alexisonfire guitarist-vocalist shared on Instagram that he would tour North America with the New Jersey emo outfit through January and February, writing, "Very happy to be heading out on the road with my old buddies @thursdayband playing guitar. Tour starts Friday. See you in Philly."

Thursday's January and February dates on the continent are in support of Silverstein's 25th anniversary tour, which will make its way to Toronto and Montreal next month. Support on the trek also comes from Arm's Length and Split Chain.

Silverstein will also release anticipated double album Antibloom / Pink Moon on February 21 via UNFD.

In 2022, MacNeil and Alexisonfire shared Otherness, their first album of new material in 13 years. The year prior, he launched psych rock project Dooms Children.