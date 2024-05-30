Madonna Fan Claims to Have Been Forced to Watch Sex Acts at Celebration Tour

Madonna's Celebration Tour continues to face pretty much every adversarial thing you could think of. First, the tour was delayed when the singer was hospitalized with a bacterial infection — and once the show finally got on the road, some fans decided that it was going on too far past their bedtimes and filed a lawsuit against Madonna.

Now, Madge is facing yet another court filing from a Celebration Tour attendee who wasn't fully satisfied (or maybe a little too satisfied?) with their concert-going experience. This time, it's not personal; it's sexual.

As TMZ reports, Justen Lipeles has filed a class action lawsuit against the performer for the show's lewd nature, claiming concertgoers were subjected to "pornography without warning." The plaintiff alleged that he was "forced to watch topless women on stage simulating sex acts" during the Madonna show, which definitely doesn't sound like something you'd expect to see at a Madonna show.

Lipeles's lawsuit also alleged that the pop star urged fans to strip during the performance, but that was probably more about the fact that she has a penchant for not allowing air conditioning to be used at her concerts. Demanding his tickets be refunded and/or to receive a cut of Madge's tour profits, he said the heat made him and others physically ill, also complaining about alleged instances of lip-syncing and the show's late start time.

In April, Madonna's attorneys moved to dismiss the aforementioned lawsuit pertaining to complaints about the Celebration Tour concerts going until 1 a.m., which included grievances from fans who had to "wake up early the next day for work" having "trouble getting a ride."