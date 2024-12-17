Madonna has never truly stopped being relevant, and her music — while never reaching her '80s and '90s peaks — still manages to move the needle every once in a blue moon. However, her last truly great album, and last truly enduring hit (I'm not counting "4 Minutes," personally), remains 2005's Confessions on a Dancefloor and its ABBA-riffing single "Hung Up."

Madonna made Confessions on a Dancefloor with Zoot Woman and Les Rythmes Digitales' Stuart Price, and it's a beloved fan favourite in her catalogue. Madonna seems to know this — in some recent social media posts, she's revealed that she's back in the studio with Price, even teasing their reunion as "Confessions on a Dancefloor Part 2?"

Madonna posted a video montage to her Instagram page that featured her and Price having what looks like a great time recording, and she posted a photo of the two of them together on her Twitter account with the aforementioned caption.

It's a big swing to tease a companion album to your last major, culture-shifting hit, but if anyone is known for big swings, it's Madonna. Here's hoping she's right!

Check out the posts below.