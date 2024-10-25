Lily Allen has been getting her bag by selling her feet pics on OnlyFans for some months now, and the weird dudes she has to deal with on the internet because of it go beyond her subscribers.

After promoting some of her content on Twitter this morning (October 25), someone replied, "Imagine being one of the biggest pop stars/musicians in Europe and then being reduced to this."

Allen turned the shady comment into the music industry at large: "Imagine being an artist and having nearly 8 million monthly listeners on [S]potify but earning more money from having 1000 people subscribe to pictures of your feet," she wrote. "Don't hate the player, hate the game."

Sure, it's sad that streaming revenue can't give the person who wrote "Smile" her flowers, but we gotta respect her grind on all fronts.