Lily Allen Is Now a Foot Content Creator on OnlyFans

Nobody knows better than Lily Allen that it's hard out here for a bitch, and now more than ever, even famous musicians need a side hustle. It makes sense, then, that she's taken the route most people have thought about at least once by selling feet pics on OnlyFans.

The topic came up on her podcast Miss Me? two weeks ago, while talking with her best friend Miquita Oliver. Allen bragged about her five-star rating on Wikifeet — a site where people rank the attractiveness of celebrities' feet.

After talking about getting DMs from people asking for feet content relatively often, the musician contended, "I'm not there yet, but y'know, I'm also not saying no." This no didn't last very long, as she announced her move to OnlyFans on her Instagram Story yesterday (July 2).

"Just dipping my toes in," Allen's account bio reads, with the link to it on her story reading "La dolce feeta." If you're a freak like that, her content can be yours for just $10 per month.

This isn't the first time Allen has plunged into the adult industry. In 2020, she launched her own luxury sex toy in partnership with the Womanizer. Honestly, good for her on all fronts!