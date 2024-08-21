Laura Marling's Song for Our Daughter (written about her imaginary future daughter) is being followed up by Patterns in Repeat (written for her existing daughter) on October 25, and so far, we've heard the lovely lead single "Patterns."

Now, we get another taste of the album with the brief, beautiful piano ballad "No One's Gonna Love You Like I Can," on which Marling sings, "You were taking off your clothes in a bar by the road when I thought no oneʼs going to know you like I know."

Check it out below.