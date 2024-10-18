L.S. Dunes — the supergroup comprised of Frank Iero of My Chemical Romance, Travis Stever of Coheed and Cambria, Anthony Green of Circa Survive and Thursday's Tim Payne and Tucker Rule — have returned with their sophomore record.

Violet lands on January 31 via Fantasy Records, and follows 2022's Past Lives. "Violet is a sonic journey into the depths of every band member of L.S. Dunes," Stever explained in a press release. "The collaborative efforts to bring each song to [its] full potential came naturally. It's the album that has always lived in us individually but could only be made together."

As a first taste of Violet, the band have shared its first single "Machines." Listen to it, and check out the album's full tracklist below.



Violet:

1. Like Magick

2. Fatal Deluxe

3. I Can See It Now…

4. Violet

5. Machines

6. You Deserve to Be Haunted

7. Holograms

8. Paper Tigers

9. Things I Thought Would Last Forever

10. Forgiveness

Pre-order Violet.