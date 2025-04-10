Toronto's Luminato Festival is returning this summer from June 4 to 22. The festival will light up the city with bold, playful and of the moment art experiences for its 19th edition.

The theme of this year's festival is DAY:NIGHT, and will explore how we inhabit the city in a 24-hour cycle. "Be it the first or the last of things, we invite locals and visitors to encounter Toronto differently," says Artistic Director Olivia Ansell.

Festival programming includes live music, dance, theatre, sound and immersive experiences, and free public art for all ages. With the city as its canvas, Luminato will host events across various venues in Toronto, including Sankofa Square, Union Station and the Harbourfront Centre, Luminato's festival hub.

The festival kicks off with opera visionary Krystian Lada's Dawn Chorus, transforming Union Station into a symphony.

At Luminato at Harbourfront, the music weekend (June 13 to 15) opens with A Glimpse of Quincy: Celebrating the Legendary Quincy Jones, a ticketed concert arranged and produced by Grammy winner Larnell Lewis. Free music programming includes Lulaworld curated by Lula Music and Arts Centre, featuring Colombia's La Pambelé orchestra, Afro-Colombian group Kombilesa Mí, and Sonic Sancocho's vinyl sets. Sangam, curated by The Tawoos Initiative, highlights South Asian rhythms with Pakistani rap pioneer Faris Shafi and electronic producer Talal Qureshi. The Miigwech Collective presents Indigenous artists like Crystal Shawanda, Alicia Kayley, and TICA. From June 4 to 22, step inside Terceradix Luminarium, a stunning walk-in sculpture of light and colour. On select dates, experience Music at Terceradix Luminarium: Bach & Beyond, an immersive musical journey with string musicians through classical and otherworldly soundscapes.

Immerse yourself in sound with Dusk Soundscapes by Maria Chávez, a live DJ set at the Art Gallery of Ontario, with free admission as part of AGO's First Wednesday Night Free. Also, experience Immersed by Justin Gray, a cinematic and innovative audio journey, co presented with TD Music Hall.

Jazz meets movement in Theo x Travis: Jazz is Dead, a fusion of jazz, hip-hop, and R&B featuring trumpeter Theo Croker and tap dancer Travis Knights, co-presented with dance Immersion. Sneak into the church after dark for Queen of the Night Communion, an opera experience that transforms sacred space into a sonic rebellion, co-produced with Tapestry Opera at Metropolitan United Church.

Tickets for this year's festival, as well as full event details, dates and times, are available now on Luminato's website.