Trinidadian soca group Kes the Band have announced a lone Toronto show set for Budweiser Stage that they're calling "a dream come true."

The slate of the city's summer programming at the amphitheatre continues after shows from Billy Idol, Pierce the Veil, Justice, Halsey and more, with the Carribean band hitting the stage on June 14.

They shared in a release:

Toronto was one of the very first cities we toured outside of our home, Trinidad & Tobago — and it's held a special place in our hearts ever since. This city represents so much of our growth, and over the past 20+ years, we've built a deep connection here. To now bring not only KES THE BAND, but Soca music itself to the iconic Budweiser Stage is truly a dream come true — a full circle moment. It's something we've always envisioned. While there's still more ground to cover for our culture, this milestone is a powerful step forward. We're honoured to represent Toronto; a city that has shown us love for two decades. This will be our only Toronto performance this summer — and we're ready to make history with you on June 14th.

General on-sale begins this Thursday, April 17, at 10 a.m. ET, following today's presale, which can be accessed using the code THEBIGSTAGE. Find more information here.