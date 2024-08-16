St. John's singer-songwriter Kelly McMichael has detailed the forthcoming release of her sophomore album, and mapped out a slate of Canadian tour dates for this fall. The news comes alongside a new single called "Open (Hurts to Have a Heart)."

After the Sting of It is due September 18 through LHM Records. Following her 2021 debut Waves, it features the recent singles "Bomb," "You Got It Wrong" and "Too Soon to Tell," as well as today's new preview, "Open (Hurts to Have a Heart)." Per press notes, embracing an art rock production style, "McMichael weaves unexpected sounds around her poignant, incisive words for a self-contained journey through the psyche (and psychedelia)."

The new track sees the artist lean into the '70s era in her vast Rolodex of decades of sonic touchstones, dipping her brush through enchanting dusty tones that recall Rumours-era Fleetwood Mac. You can listen to "Open (Hurts to Have a Heart)" below, where you'll also find McMichael's fall tour itinerary — which will see her perform across her native East Coast, Ontario and Quebec this September and October.



After the Sting of It:

1. You Got It Wrong

2. Open (Hurts to Have a Heart)

3. Dreamer

4. All Over Again

5. Bomb

6. Spell

7. Too Soon to Tell

8. Standing Out

9. Fog

10. Ballad of Moody Green

11. Nature Man

12. After

Pre-order After the Sting of It.

Kelly McMichael 2024 Tour Dates:

09/21 Cornerbrook, NL - Rotary Arts Centre

09/25 Canning, NS - Ross Creek Annex

09/26 Halifax, NS - Gus' Pub

09/27 Charlottetown, PE - Contact East

09/28 Sackville, NB - The Sackville Commons

10/02 Ottawa, ON - Bronson Centre Theatre *

10/03 Ottawa, ON - National Arts Centre

10/04 Peterborough, ON - 4 Sadleir House

10/05 Elora, ON - Elora Centre

10/06 Toronto, ON - Burdock Brewery

10/09 Montreal, QC - Maison

10/10 Fredericton, NB - The Cap

10/11 Truro, NS - The Marigold Cultural Centre

10/12 Riverport, NS - Old Confidence Lodge, Amped Fest

10/19 St. John's, NL - Rock House

* with Stars, Gentleman Reg