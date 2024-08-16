St. John's singer-songwriter Kelly McMichael has detailed the forthcoming release of her sophomore album, and mapped out a slate of Canadian tour dates for this fall. The news comes alongside a new single called "Open (Hurts to Have a Heart)."
After the Sting of It is due September 18 through LHM Records. Following her 2021 debut Waves, it features the recent singles "Bomb," "You Got It Wrong" and "Too Soon to Tell," as well as today's new preview, "Open (Hurts to Have a Heart)." Per press notes, embracing an art rock production style, "McMichael weaves unexpected sounds around her poignant, incisive words for a self-contained journey through the psyche (and psychedelia)."
The new track sees the artist lean into the '70s era in her vast Rolodex of decades of sonic touchstones, dipping her brush through enchanting dusty tones that recall Rumours-era Fleetwood Mac. You can listen to "Open (Hurts to Have a Heart)" below, where you'll also find McMichael's fall tour itinerary — which will see her perform across her native East Coast, Ontario and Quebec this September and October.
After the Sting of It:
1. You Got It Wrong
2. Open (Hurts to Have a Heart)
3. Dreamer
4. All Over Again
5. Bomb
6. Spell
7. Too Soon to Tell
8. Standing Out
9. Fog
10. Ballad of Moody Green
11. Nature Man
12. After
Pre-order After the Sting of It.
Kelly McMichael 2024 Tour Dates:
09/21 Cornerbrook, NL - Rotary Arts Centre
09/25 Canning, NS - Ross Creek Annex
09/26 Halifax, NS - Gus' Pub
09/27 Charlottetown, PE - Contact East
09/28 Sackville, NB - The Sackville Commons
10/02 Ottawa, ON - Bronson Centre Theatre *
10/03 Ottawa, ON - National Arts Centre
10/04 Peterborough, ON - 4 Sadleir House
10/05 Elora, ON - Elora Centre
10/06 Toronto, ON - Burdock Brewery
10/09 Montreal, QC - Maison
10/10 Fredericton, NB - The Cap
10/11 Truro, NS - The Marigold Cultural Centre
10/12 Riverport, NS - Old Confidence Lodge, Amped Fest
10/19 St. John's, NL - Rock House
* with Stars, Gentleman Reg