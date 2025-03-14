Seapony Spinoff Research Vessel Announces Sophomore EP

Hear "Until June" from 'Next Weekend'

BY Alex HudsonPublished Mar 14, 2025

Danny Rowland, the guitarist of Seattle indie pop combo Seapony, is continuing his solo voyage under the name Research Vessel. His second EP, Next Weekend, arrives April 4 through Small Craft Advisory.

Following almost exactly a year after last year's Going Tomorrow EP, the new five-song collection continues the style of its predecessor, with two-minute indie pop ditties recorded on a four-track using a drum machine, Casio keyboard and acoustic guitar.

Below, hear opening track "Until June." Next Weekend's tracklist is below that.


Next Weekend:

1. Until June
2. Different Days
3. Hey Wait
4. I'm Done
5. Falling Now

