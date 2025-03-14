Danny Rowland, the guitarist of Seattle indie pop combo Seapony, is continuing his solo voyage under the name Research Vessel. His second EP, Next Weekend, arrives April 4 through Small Craft Advisory.
Following almost exactly a year after last year's Going Tomorrow EP, the new five-song collection continues the style of its predecessor, with two-minute indie pop ditties recorded on a four-track using a drum machine, Casio keyboard and acoustic guitar.
Below, hear opening track "Until June." Next Weekend's tracklist is below that.
Next Weekend:
1. Until June
2. Different Days
3. Hey Wait
4. I'm Done
5. Falling Now